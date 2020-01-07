Harvey Weinstein's trial began on Jan. 6 in New York City, two years after dozens of sexual assault allegations poured out against him, igniting the watershed #MeToo Movement online (though activist Tarana Burke founded the original movement in 2006). Weinstein faces five counts of sex crimes in this trial, and a possible life prison sentence if found guilty. It could take months to reach completion, though, so you'll need to know how to follow the Weinstein trial as it unfolds.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. Previously, his rep told media outlets that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein” and that “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Though Weinstein's New York trial was a trending news item on Monday, keeping track of all of the updates as time goes on isn't easy, especially given how much else is going on in the world right now. But luckily, you can set up some hacks on Twitter and through Google to make sure you're staying on top of everything that happens. This includes knowing who to follow for updates, and cutting through the noise to read the most updated, concise articles online.

Here are just several quick and easy ways to make sure you're staying up to date with the Weinstein trial as it moves forward during these first few months of 2020:

Make A Twitter List For The Accounts You Use To Follow The Trial Caroline Burke Creating a Twitter list can help you group all of the accounts you're using to stay up to date on the Weinstein trial. All you have to do is click on the list icon on your Twitter dashboard (it looks like a piece of notepaper and is located directly above your profile icon), then click the top right icon to make a new list. Once you've made your list, you can add accounts to it by going to the account you want to add, selecting the ellipses button, and clicking on "Add/Remove From Lists."

Keep An Eye Out For Live Update Blogs A lot of news sites offer live update blogs for big events, and the Weinstein trial certainly counts as a big event. Vulture has already offered a live update site, but other networks like CNN usually have them too.

Set Up A Google News Alert If you want, you can set up a Google news alert for the Weinstein trial so that you get daily updates about whatever has been published on the topic that day. To set up a Google Alert, all you have to do is go to google.com/alert, and type in the search phrase you want to be alerted for. In this instance, it could be something like "Harvey Weinstein trial," "Harvey Weinstein trial update," or anything similar. You can set the parameters around what you want to see, and boom — you're getting a daily update on the trial to your email inbox.