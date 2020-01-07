How To Follow The Harvey Weinstein Trial As It Unfolds
Harvey Weinstein's trial began on Jan. 6 in New York City, two years after dozens of sexual assault allegations poured out against him, igniting the watershed #MeToo Movement online (though activist Tarana Burke founded the original movement in 2006). Weinstein faces five counts of sex crimes in this trial, and a possible life prison sentence if found guilty. It could take months to reach completion, though, so you'll need to know how to follow the Weinstein trial as it unfolds.
Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. Previously, his rep told media outlets that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein” and that “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”
Though Weinstein's New York trial was a trending news item on Monday, keeping track of all of the updates as time goes on isn't easy, especially given how much else is going on in the world right now. But luckily, you can set up some hacks on Twitter and through Google to make sure you're staying on top of everything that happens. This includes knowing who to follow for updates, and cutting through the noise to read the most updated, concise articles online.
Here are just several quick and easy ways to make sure you're staying up to date with the Weinstein trial as it moves forward during these first few months of 2020:
Follow Journalists & News Analysts On Twitter
A large number of journalists are likely to cover the Weinstein trial closely, including Ronan Farrow, Irin Carmon, Jodi Kantor, Hilary Rosen, and more. You can also follow the actual news organizations that the journalists work for, including The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post, and The New Yorker, just to name a few.
It's also likely that the official Twitter accounts for the Women's March and Time's Up will be following the trial closely. If you want, you can even make a list on Twitter of accounts to follow, so that you can keep their tweets all in one easily accessible feed.
Make A Twitter List For The Accounts You Use To Follow The Trial
Creating a Twitter list can help you group all of the accounts you're using to stay up to date on the Weinstein trial. All you have to do is click on the list icon on your Twitter dashboard (it looks like a piece of notepaper and is located directly above your profile icon), then click the top right icon to make a new list.
Once you've made your list, you can add accounts to it by going to the account you want to add, selecting the ellipses button, and clicking on "Add/Remove From Lists."
Keep An Eye Out For Live Update Blogs
A lot of news sites offer live update blogs for big events, and the Weinstein trial certainly counts as a big event. Vulture has already offered a live update site, but other networks like CNN usually have them too.
Set Up A Google News Alert
If you want, you can set up a Google news alert for the Weinstein trial so that you get daily updates about whatever has been published on the topic that day. To set up a Google Alert, all you have to do is go to google.com/alert, and type in the search phrase you want to be alerted for.
In this instance, it could be something like "Harvey Weinstein trial," "Harvey Weinstein trial update," or anything similar. You can set the parameters around what you want to see, and boom — you're getting a daily update on the trial to your email inbox.
Use The #HarveyWeinsteinTrial Hashtag
A great way to stay on top of the Weinstein trial is by searching hashtags around the topic on Twitter. This will allow you to stay up to date not just on what's happening in court, but also how the cultural conversation is unfolding around it. You simply search a hashtag like #HarveyWeinstein or #HarveyWeinsteinTrial on Twitter.
And if you want to only see tweets by verified accounts, you can add "filter:verified" to your search bar. That way, you might even end up finding more journalists and Twitter accounts to follow throughout the trial.
As you keep track of the trial, you can also encourage your friends to do the same. That way, you can all share knowledge with one another as you come across it.