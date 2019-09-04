"We were on a break" is a term likely to be used by many Singletown contestants, each of whom have agreed to put their relationships on hold in order to enjoy single-life in the bright lights of London. Yes, ITV2's unconventional dating series sees five couples go their separate ways with the intention of exploring the modern dating scene as a singleton. The series is currently airing on ITV2, and if you're hoping to find out more about reality TV's newest stars, get ready to do some serious social-media stalking, because here are the Singletown contestant's Instagram accounts.

Now, because Singletown is focused on five real-life couples, the contestants arrive on the show in pairs — however, this doesn't mean they'll necessarily leave as such, because as their time on the show draws to a close, each couple must decide whether or not to reunite or break-up for good. The cast of the ITV2 series includes couples at various stages in their relationships, and if you're wanting to learn more about each of them, you can easily do so, because I've gone ahead and fished out their perfectly polished Instagram profiles — and you can check them out below. You're very welcome.

1. Elliott Churchley and Charlie David ITV Elliot and Churchley and Charlie David from High Wycombe have been together for five years, and their modern-day love story first began on social media after Elliot slid into his now other-half's DMs. You can find the pair on Instagram at @elliottchurchley and @charlsdavi. Expect to find a string of desirable holiday pics, adorable childhood snaps, and Elliot strutting his stuff down the catwalk.

2. Natasha Finn and Luke Louza ITV The issue of marriage has been a contentious one for Natasha Finn and Luke Louza from the West Midlands, who are currently at a crossroads in their two-year relationship. You can find the Natasha and Luke on Instagram at @natashafinnxo and @doublelwv, where you'll discover shots of their recent trips abroad, and some seriously cute puppy posts.

3. Jeremiah Kanjakwa and Selin Tursucu ITV Jeremiah Kanjakwa and Selin Tursucu hail from Chelmsford, and split up on numerous occasions before appearing on the ITV2 dating show. If you're hoping to find out more about this Essex duo, you can find the fiery couple on Instagram at @selin_ox and @jeremiahkanjakwa.

4. Sophie Moran and George Bird ITV Sophie Moran and George Bird are based in Tamworth and Lichfield, respectively, and despite their love for one another, this young couple have their own major career goals. You can find the Singletown stars on Instagram at @lil_soph2 and @george.birdd. Get ready to witness some expertly-constructed selfies.