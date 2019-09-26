On Sept. 24, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives will initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Pelosi's announcement could have significant consequences for America's future and, as a result, you might want to follow the Trump impeachment inquiry to stay in the loop. If you're looking for easy ways to keep track of the latest developments, there are several resources you can look to for guidance.

"Today I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," Pelosi said, per CBS. "This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically ... The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections."

A whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump encouraged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son during a July 25 phone call. Trump responded to the resulting impeachment inquiry by calling it a "witch hunt garbage" and "presidential harassment" on Twitter.

Clearly, news is continuing to rapidly unfold as pundits evaluate the potential implications of the actions described in these documents. Many of the resources listed below are tracking these developments and will help keep you up-to-date on any new information.

Look Out For Live Updates Blogs Because news about the impeachment proceedings is unfolding pretty quickly, lots of digital news outlets have created live blogs or live updates to help the public keep track of the latest developments. The news sites listed below are some of the many that have already launched live updates on their platforms. If you're interested, consider checking them out — and also keeping your eyes open for other live blogs that may pop up through the duration of the impeachment proceedings. The Guardian

CNN

The New York Times

CBS

The Washington Post

Head To C-SPAN C-SPAN is typically the go-to network for streams of federal government proceedings, including congressional votes, sessions, and hearings. C-SPAN's website, as well as its multiple television channels and its radio station, should cover many aspects of the impeachment proceedings. In fact, C-SPAN could be particularly useful when it comes to finding streams of any House of Representatives sessions related to the impeachment inquiry.

Consider PBS As a public broadcaster, PBS is widely available to American audiences — and typically provides comprehensive news coverage on a daily basis. For example, PBS News Hour has already covered the impeachment inquiry in great detail and its affiliated YouTube Channel has held several live streams related to the proceedings.