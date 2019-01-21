It's the third Monday of January, so you know what that means — it's officially "Blue Monday." Originally coined by psychologist Dr. Cliff Arnall, it's the day where a combination of factors combine to cause a significant increase in feelings of "sadness and hopelessness", according to The Mirror. If you're in need of a little pick-me-up this Blue Monday, this is how to get a free McDonald's cheeseburger and live your best life. No, I am not joking.

So how exactly does this offer work? Well, all you need to do is head on over to the App Store or Google Play and download the free My McDonald's app, register an account, and once you're all set, a coupon should pop up offering you a free cheeseburger. I went through the process myself to double check that this was legit, and lo and behold I too had the blessed coupon appear on the deals section of the app. From there, all you've gotta do is tap the coupon, add the burger to your order, and choose which branch you'd like to pick it up from.

Looking at the terms and conditions, it seems that all you have to do to be eligible for the offer is to be 18 or over and have "downloaded, registered, and signed-in via the McDonalds app," and that the deal only applies on mobile orders.

You should also note that if you order anything else with your free cheeseburger, separate payment is required. The offer began today (Jan. 21) at 10.30 a.m. and will end on Friday (Jan. 25) at 11.59 p.m., so make sure you get some burger bliss at some point this week.

Don't fret if you're not in the mood for Maccy D's though, as there are plenty of other food retailers are ready to soothe your Monday blues. If you're a sucker for a Japanese delicacy, YoSushi have you covered with their Make it Menu, which includes over 40 dishes that are only £3 each, running until Jan. 29. And if you're looking for a cheap dinner out, Gourmet Burger Kitchen are offering a meal for £10 this Monday, which includes "one of four classic burgers, fries and a fizzy drink," with the option to upgrade to an alcoholic beverage for just £1.50, The Mirror reports.

And it doesn't stop there — even though this isn't necessarily food related, if you sign up to Cineworld this Monday you can get £10 off the first month for a monthly or annual membership with the cinema if you use the codes "BLUEMONTHLY" or "BLUEANNUAL". The offer expires at the end of the month (Jan. 31), so you have plenty of time to scoop up the offer to enjoy some brilliant films.

And even if you're not feeling that blue today, the prospect of a free cheeseburger — and some amazing deals — will certainly brighten the start of your week, that's for sure. So hop on over to your local Maccy D's and treat yourself.