There's nothing quite like the simple pleasure of enjoying a burrito bowl in the peace and quiet of your own home. Add in the cold weather, and the intense social nature of the holiday season, and you've got plenty of reasons to take advantage of Chipotle's "Free Delivery Bowl" offer. The promotion is technically meant to coincide with college bowl season, but let's be real: football lovers and haters alike are going to take advantage of this delicious opportunity.

The Free Delivery Bowl promotion will offer free delivery for all Chipotle orders over $10, and it will run from Dec. 20 to Jan. 6, 2020. It will also run for one day only on Jan. 13, too. But the deal will get way sweeter than that for a select group of Chipotle fans. If you enter the Chipotle Free Delivery Bowl contest, then you might get reimbursed for other delivery costs, too.

Here's how you can enter the contest: reply to this tweet by Chipotle with a picture of a receipt showing a recent delivery fee (think a mattress delivery, TV delivery, or more), and include your Venmo username, too. Add on the hashtags #ChipotleFreeDelivery and #Contest, and you might just get reimbursed for that delivery fee.

There are a few aspects of the free food delivery promotion that you should be aware of, though. First, the food delivery promotion doesn't apply for orders over $200, so if you're ordering for a huge group you might want to keep that in mind. The promotion also isn't valid for any catering or Burrito by the Box orders, either — all office managers, you've been warned. Lastly, the food delivery promotion only works if you order directly from Chipotle, whether online or by phone. So you might miss out on the promotion if you order from a third-party delivery app or site.

And for those who are skeptical of Chipotle's offer to reimburse other deliveries, you might want to check out the replies to Chipotle's tweet outlining the promotion. One lucky fan has already been reimbursed $550 for a delivery related to medical services. College bowl season has never looked so good.