Friends, we've had it rough lately; but don't think there aren't still good things happening on the planet. Elon Musk sent a car into space. Canada has its first female mounted police chief. And you can win free Dunkin' Donuts for a year with a contest they're currently running, according to their Twitter page. Dunkin' explained in honor of their new Mint Brownie Donut and to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, they're going to give 12 lucky ducks a year's worth of doughnuts, and one person will win the grand prize: a trip to the Dunkin' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, where you'll have the chance to work with the culinary team and create your own flavor of doughnut in their test kitchen, according to their website.

Entering the sweepstakes is easy, and everything is outlined in the official rules. On either Twitter or Instagram (one entry per person), follow Dunkin' Donuts, tag them in a photo of how you're celebrating St. Patrick's Day with their delicious treats, and use the hashtags #DDLuckyDozen and #Sweepstakes. The contest ends on St. Patrick's Day, and what a sweet, sweet way it is to close out the holiday.

This might just be the greatest St. Patrick's Day ever. Look at these beauties.

It's a special time of year for Dunkin', and not just because of this mega giveaway. Their new mint doughnut is inspired by the iconic Girl Scout cookies, Thin Mints. Inside the doughnut is mint chocolate brownie batter-flavored buttercreme, and it's topped with green icing and sprinkled with brownie crumbles, says Dunkin' Donuts' website. Brilliant idea? I think yes. After all, what's the best part of baking brownies? Licking the spoon after you've mixed the batter. Don't fight me on this.

While Thin Mints might be the most well-known of the bunch, that's not all Dunkin' has going on. Girl Scout cookies have inspired a number of Dunkin' drinks, like its Thin Mints Frozen Chocolate, and three more coffee flavors, including Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie-flavored coffee (minus the nut allergens!). So, if you're not in a minty mood, you still have other tasty options to choose from.

Really, we expected no less from the popular chain — Dunkin' Donuts has always delivered for the holidays. Halloween in 2017 brought us the Spider Donut, Boston Scream, Witch's Brew-Berry, Vampire's Delight, and Wicked Chocolate. For the holiday season, they offered the Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut, Gingerbread Cookie Donut, and Snowflake Sprinkle Donut, according to the site. It was a merry season, to say the least. For Valentine's Day this year, they had heart-shaped doughnuts, which obviously taste noticeably better than circular ones. Now, not only are they combining St. Patrick's Day with the magic of Girl Scout cookies to make the most epic of doughnuts, but they're handing out a free trip and free doughnuts for 12 (12!) people for a WHOLE YEAR. Is this real life? Somebody pinch me!

Dunkin' Donuts

This doesn't mark the first time Dunkin' Donuts has generously given back to its loyal (and hungry) costumers, either. In February this year, they held a contest where anyone could share their "Dunkin' love story" — whether it was with a mate, a friend, or a family member — and one winner was chosen to receive a trip for two to any city in the U.S. that has a Dunkin' Donuts location, says the website. I dare you to come up with anything better than doughnuts and travel. You will fail.

Doughnut delay (see what I did there?) — enter their St. Patrick's Day sweepstakes today and try your luck at winning free doughnuts and possibly even a cool getaway. No contest have ever been this delicious.