If you have never had the chance to try La Mer, but have always dreamed of using their iconic, celeb-loved moisturizer on your face, now is your chance. An added bonus? You'll get to do it inside of the world's largest Creme de la Mer jar no less. The famous luxury skin care brand is hosting a pop-up across the country where customers will be invited to learn about the brand and try each of its five moisturizer products — the original Creme de la Mer, the Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream, the Moisturizing Soft Cream, the Moisturizing Soft Lotion, and the Moisturizing Matte Lotion. Once you decide which texture suits your skin type best, you'll also be able to take home free La Mer samples to incorporate into your skin care routine at home. A super Instagrammable moment plus free product? Oh, but there's more. Here's what else you can expect.

The first pop-up was unveiled in Los Angeles last week at the Westfield Century City mall. The 18 foot high and wide Creme de la Mer jar stands at the center of the outdoor mall — you seriously cannot miss it. The inside of the massive, custom-built jar installation is reminiscent of the sea (because #LaMer) and features dedicated vignettes for each of the five moisture textures represented through their five moisturizer types — rich, soft, sheer, balanced, and cool.

La Mer

There will be other experiences as well as games, too — think La Mer Plinko — where guests can "win" samples to take home. There will also be a fermentation lab where you can see almost everything that goes inside La Mer's signature Miracle Broth™, the "healing elixir" found in all La Mer's products. (They can't reveal the entire recipe — it's what sets them apart from all of the other brands, after all!) And if you have any questions, La Mer experts will be onsite to walk you through the line's offerings and provide consultations to help you determine what formula would suit your skin and lifestyle best.

While the enormous Creme de la Mer jar is jaw-dropping enough, how much it's worth might shock you even more. One wall inside of the installation is stacked high with dozens of 16.5 ounce Creme de la Mer jars and is allegedly worth $1,000,000 in retail value. Yes, that's right — one... million... dollars! It is seriously a sight to behold. Snap a photo. Make it your phone wallpaper. Add it to your vision board.

La Mer

After Los Angeles, La Mer will move the pop-up south to Orange County for Mother's Day weekend, setting up shop at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif from May 10 through May 13. There's no word on where the pop-up location will be headed to next, but a representative of the brand suggests following La Mer on Instagram or Facebook, as well as signing up for their email newsletter to get the latest updates.

If you have always been curious about the hype surrounding La Mer, but have been too afraid to make a big purchase before actually trying the product, this pop-up is a great opportunity to learn about the brand and the products. At the very least, you'll get some great photos and some free samples. Who doesn't love that?