Just when you thought all of the presents had been unwrapped, Starbucks comes along with the best gift of all: free coffee. On Thursday, the company announced it will be holding Pop-Up Parties with free Starbucks holiday drinks until the end of the year. From Dec. 27 through Dec. 31, customers can get a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage of their choice (one per customer) from 1–2 p.m. local time daily at participating stores. It sounds like a coffee-lover's dream come true, but you'll have to do a bit of legwork to find a Pop-Up Party near you.

More than 200 Starbucks stores will participate daily, so the odds of finding a party close to your locale are good — especially if you live in or near a metropolitan area. To keep up with where all of the pop-up fun is happening, you'll have to visit starbuckspopup.com to see each day's list of participating stores. Just head to the website and pick your state from the drop down menu for a sneak peek at which stores near you will be hosting Pop-Up Parties. According to Starbucks, the locations will change each day, so you'll have to keep checking the site throughout the next week to stay up to date on the latest.

For fans of Starbucks' holiday flavors, this marks one last chance to savor the taste of a Peppermint Mocha or Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mocha until next year. While the company doesn't share an exact end date for when the holiday flavors will disappear from the menu, they're usually gone by mid-January. And with the seasonal menu, so goes those Instagram-friendly red holiday cups, too. It's a sad time of year, for sure, but there's at least one more week to partake in the tastes of the holiday season thanks to the Pop-Up Parties.

Saying goodbye to the seasonal drinks menu is never easy, but getting a coffee on Starbucks for free is a nice way to bid the holidays adieu. So head to the website and find a participating store near you, because there's no better way to raise a toast to 2019 than with a piping hot, free Peppermint Mocha.