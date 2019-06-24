By now, the desperate scramble for Glastonbury tickets has become notorious. Each year, hundreds of thousands apply for a ticket, but getting into one of the world's most famous festivals is no mean feat. With legendary acts always lined up to play, it's no surprise that everyone wants to spend part of their summer on a field in Somerset. But now that Glastonbury 2019 is just around the corner, and tickets for this year are pretty much a no-go at this point, you may be wondering how to get tickets for Glastonbury 2020, so that you can be ahead of the curve.

Right, so, by this point, we've all come to accept the sad fact that getting your mitts on one of 2019's tickets is looking very unlikely. Practically impossible even. Most festival lovers will already know that Glastonbury's ticket buying process is a little more extra than most, with many festival goers having to register their interest on the Glasto site several months before tickets even go on sale.

So, if you're feeling bad that you almost certainly won't be attending Glastonbury this year, then I reckon you can go ahead and channel that energy into making sure that you don't miss out next time around. Buying a ticket to Glasto takes quite a bit of preparation and dedication, so now might be the time to start.

To get tickets for 2020, you'll have to register on the official Glastonbury site, which'll require you to upload a passport-style photo and type in some details about yourself. If you don't do this, then you won't be in with a chance of getting tickets for the festival. It's all pretty strict.

As the official festival website states, "No other site or agency will be allocated tickets," so that means you're basically out of luck if you miss the ticket sales and resales via the official website. So don't go thinking you can nab a ticket off your mate who can no longer go because, sadly, that's really not an option. Glasto are very rigorous in their resale policy, and the registration process means resales via anywhere else but the official website basically impossible. Since all tickets are individually personalised to the named ticket holder, and will be fully eyed up by security on site, so please believe me when I say, you really should not try your luck with a mate's ticket. Don't do it!

However, there were various competitions to win Glasto tickets, so this might be a good option for those feeling extra lucky. Sadly, I can't see any that are still going just yet, but keep a look at. BBC Sounds, who offered one of the last ticket lotteries for 2019, is clearly a good place to bookmark on your browser. Other places that offer competitions and lotteries include EE, WaterAid, the Guardian, and the Co-Op. A full list of these opportunities can be found here.

And don't forget, while it may not be the same as experiencing it on a muddy field in Somerset, the BBC do some pretty stellar coverage of the festival each year, so head to BBC Glastonbury Radio and across BBC1, BBC2, BBC4 to catch the highlights.