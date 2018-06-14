Not many British TV stars have the power to crack America. Even Ant and Dec tried in 2008 and failed. But James Corden is absolutely killing it. He's made friends with everyone from Michelle Obama to Mariah Carey. Yep, the Gavin & Stacey actor is a fully fledged A lister these days. But he hasn't forgotten his roots. In fact, he's brining his LA talkshow to London next week with an incredible line-up on the cards. If you're wondering how to get tickets for James Corden's Late Late Show let me fill you in because yes, you can be in the audience and yes tickets are still available. Oh, and did I mention that tickets are free?

Sky has confirmed the huge US show will be filming four dates in London, from June 18 to June 21, with recording taking place at Central Hall Westminster. If you fancy being in the audience (I mean, who doesn't?) you can get your hands on some tickets by popping over to the Applause Store website now, which is the only place offering the tickets. But there is a slight catch. You can't buy tickets, you have to request them. Entrants will then be selected at random.

In order to do that, you need head on over to the site and register your details, which you can do in all of about 20 seconds. Afterwards, don't forget to check your inbox to activate your account. Once the confirmation link is emailed to you, click on it and you'll be directed back to the Applause Store where you can select the date you fancy attending. Unfortunately, tickets are not guaranteed but if you are one of the lucky few that get selected to attend, you won't have to spend a penny because did I mention, it's completely free? Winning.

And to get you hyped for the exciting dates, here's a little more information about what to expect. Guests confirmed for the London dates include no other than Cher, Cate Blanchett (hot on the heels of the Ocean's 8 press tour), Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan, and Foo Fighters. More guests are still to be announced, so do keep your eyes peeled for further information closer to the time. Either way, it is set to be a star-studded affair, with Corden also hauling some of his other famous The Late Late Show segments across the pond, so London audiences can enjoy some of the show's cult segments, including Carpool Karaoke, Crosswalk: The Musical and Take a Break — albeit, with a "British makeover".

The London shows will mark the second time the chat show has been filmed on British soil. Back in June 2017, Corden hosted three shows here in the UK. Guests included Nicole Kidman, David Beckham, Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise, and Ed Sheeran, who even got in the passenger seat of Corden's car for a round of Carpool Karaoke, with a rousing edition of his own song, Sing.

Speaking to the BBC at the time, Corden admitted it was a huge deal for him to be able to bring his US show to good old Great Britannia. He said: "To bring The Late Late Show to the UK is a dream come true for me. We're going to do our best to make this week in London memorable."

If you're not lucky enough to snag some tickets for the filming of the show, worry not, as you'll definitely be able to catch it when it broadcasts on television. Sky is the exclusive home to The Late Late Show and so, will be broadcasting all of the London-based episodes, between June 19-22 at 10 p.m. on Sky One. Oh and you can also catch up later on Now TV.

So what are you waiting for? Get requesting those tickets now.