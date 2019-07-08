From her inspired performance at Glastonbury to that moment on stage between her and Rihanna at the BET Awards, Lizzo might be one of the most genuinely exciting artists out there right now. Spreading self-love one performance at a time, you can’t help but feel awesome when you’re listening to her. Visiting her Spotify and social media pages is straight up self care. So how could you miss the opportunity to see her live? Here's how to get tickets to Lizzo's UK and Ireland shows. The “Juice" performer has just added more dates to her tour and it couldn’t be easier to get your hands on some tickets. Gather your girls this is going to be a big one.

I have watched Lizzo’s performance at Glastonbury every morning since it happened, just to start the day right. An amazing singer, rapper, and flautist, she turned up and put on an unforgettable show. And now there are even more opportunities to see her work her magic on stage starting this November. On July 8, she announced that she would be coming to the UK and Ireland on her "Cuz I Love You Too" tour on social media.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She will begin her European tour in Paris on Nov. 4 before heading to London’s O2 Brixton Academy on Nov. 6, Glasgow O2 Academy on Nov. 8, the Olympia Theatre on Nov. 10, and Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on Nov. 11. She will then take her tour to Cologne, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen. This is the ultimate girls' night out not to be missed.

General sale of tickets will open online, July 12 at 10 a.m. on ticket websites including Ticketmaster. Make sure you set your alarm and have your group chats at the ready. You’ll need to be at your computer waiting, there’s no room for messing about.

Lizzo’s monumental rise to fame has been nothing short of inspiring. Her third album, “Cuz I Love You” was released in April 2019 and is track after track of upbeat, feel good reasoning as to why you’re a goddess. It’s essential. The "Cuz I Love You Too" tour promises to be a celebration of the album and everything Lizzo has achieved so far in her career. When she took to the stage at Glastonbury and said “I want you go home tonight and look in the mirror tonight and say “I love you, you are beautiful, and you can do anything” she touched a nerve.

BBC Music on YouTube

In an interview with The Guardian, she said, “it’s unfair for us to assume that people know how to love themselves ... [corporations have] spent decades telling people they weren’t good enough and selling them an ideal of beauty. All of a sudden you’re selling them self-love?” She is the champion for positivity and self care that we so need.

If Lizzo’s recent performance at the BET Awards is anything to go off her European tour is going to be immense. It couldn’t be easier to get a ticket to see her perform in a city near you. So, have an alarm set, keep your laptop open, and be ready to get tickets on July 12 at 10 a.m.