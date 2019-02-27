The sun is shining and festival season is fast approaching. This means, if they haven't already been announced, line-ups are being released in the coming months. Some bills cause more of a fuss than others, especially ones that bring some of the world's biggest acts together for an earth-shattering event. Even better when the event will be televised, like, say, Radio 1's Big weekend. But hey, you might not be satisfied with telly at home. You might want more than that like, say, actually being there? So how do you get tickets for Radio 1's Big Weekend 2019? Because when y'all hear who's playing, you might feel a lot more inclined to get involved.

After much hinting, clues, and suggestions, Greg James over at Radio 1 today had the pleasure of announcing the location of this year's event: Middlesbrough. I reached out to the reps at Radio 1 for information about how to get tickets, and they advised that tickets are not yet on sale, but I'll be sure to let you guys know as soon as they are. In the meantime, it's a good idea to keep an eye on the official page. Or, who knows? Maybe you fancy trying your luck entering a competition or something exciting like that? The station are well known for giving out tickets to lucky winners ahead of the big day, so tune into Radio 1 for a chance to take part.

The dates for the show have been announced, and they are set to be May bank holiday weekend (that's May 25 and 26). And, guys, this line up is about to slay. (Which says a lot considering that they haven't even announced the entire list of performers yet.)

Thus far, they have announced Little Mix, Miley Cyrus, and The 1975 as the headliners for the event. Artists Khalid, Mabel, and Zara Larsson have also been added to the bill, meaning it's set to be a pretty wild weekend in Middlesbrough's Stewart Park.

Judging by their performances at the BRIT awards, Little Mix and The 1975 are going to give fans a pretty incredible show.

As per usual, there's been a lot of hype surrounding the event, especially as the location of the yearly gig is kept secret by the radio station. James hinted at the location of the gig with lots of clues and suggestions, leading many fans to come up with all sorts of guesses. The clues, which included it being near a petting zoo as well as close to a pub called The Apple Tree, had Twitter in a veritable frenzy. Obviously everyone was super keen to have the event near them, and after the location was announced, Middlesbrough's mayor Dave Budd couldn't hide his excitement. Speaking to the BBC, he said he is excited about "welcoming the world" to his town, describing the event as "a major coup for Middlesbrough".

Although the tickets have not been released yet, make sure and listen in to BBC Radio 1 for live information.