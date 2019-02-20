Since winning the eighth series of The X Factor back in 2011, Little Mix have gone on to take the world by storm, and become known as one of the greatest modern girlbands. The four-piece have enjoyed incredible chart success both in the UK and across the pond, and due to the nature of show business, their personal relationships often make the headlines. But who are the members of Little Mix dating?

Well, the girls' love-lives have endured ups and downs since bursting into the limelight eight years ago, however it seems like the "Woman Like Me" hitmakers have indeed been on the look out for love. According to Capital FM, all four singers have recently been dating, and chances are you've heard of their partners before.

Perrie Edwards, who in the past paired up with Zayn Malik, is now dating footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. She clearly isn't the only footie fan in the group, as fellow member Leigh-Anne Pinnock is currently seeing footballer Andre Gray. Staying close to her musical roots is Jade Thirlwall, who is dating Jed Elliott from the band The Struts. And Jesy Nelson's recent romance with Love Island star Chris Hughes was took fans by surprise, however according to the The Sun, the pair have since called it quits after three weeks of dating.

And it's fair to say Nelson will have lots of support from her fellow band-mates in the aftermath of her split, as the group has even written a song ("Told You So") about having each others' backs post break up. Jade Thirlwall told Billboard, "It literally feels like when one of us splits up with a boyfriend and we go ‘round to one of our houses and just sit and chat rubbish and have a little cry and drink wine. It’s a ballad, but it’s about being there for your friends and getting through something together." Too sweet.

The internationally successful girlband have become one of the most celebrated British acts in recent years, reports Capital FM, and Little Mix have won an enviable selection of different accolades including two MTV EMA awards, a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice award, two Cosmopolitan Women Of The Year awards and three Glamour Awards. However, perhaps the most cherished trophy in their cabinet is the BRIT Award for British Single Of The Year, which the band picked up for "Shout Out To My Ex" during the 2017 ceremony. And this year, the group will no doubt be hoping to repeat that success, as Little Mix are nominated in two major categories.

As reported by Digital Spy, the "DNA" singers are nominated for Best British Video and Best British Group at the 2019 BRIT Awards. And if excitement surrounding the two nods wasn't enough to satisfy fans, last month the band took to Twitter to exclusively announce that they will also be performing live during the broadcast. In the video, the girls said in unison "We're performing at the BRITs 2019! Thank you so much for all your tweets and comments," and added "We love you guys!"

According to the Independent, the 2019 nominations have been praised for including more female talent than ever before, and this time around more women have been shortlisted in the Best Single, Best Video, Best Breakthrough and Best Album categories than men. The show, which is due to air on Wednesday Feb. 20 at 8.00 p.m. on ITV1, has also been applauded for featuring a more diverse range of genres within the performers and nominees — such as rapper Giggs, R&B singers Jorja Smith and Ella Mai, electronica stalwart Aphex Twin, and jazz musician Kamasi Washington. The added representation of people from all walks of life will certainly makes this years BRITs all the more interesting. Bring it on.