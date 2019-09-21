The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is finally upon us, and once again some of the biggest names in showbiz will swap their celebrity lifestyles for a stint on TV's most famous dance-floor. Each week the 2019 contestants will strut their stuff with the hopes of impressing the onlooking judges, and millions of viewers at home. But have you ever wanted to experience the dazzling routines up close and personal? Well, it turns out you can, and heres how to get tickets to Strictly Come Dancing live shows.

Now, those hoping to bag themselves some tickets to one of those year's Strictly live shows are in for disappointment, because according to iNews, tickets are unfortunately no longer available for the 2019 series. However, for future reference, fans are able to register for a chance to win Strictly Come Dancing tickets, by signing up to a random draw held by the BBC. The draw takes place each year before the next series kicks off, and fans are politely asked to apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets per live show.

The BBC website states that all successful applicants will be contacted by the broadcaster, however, even those lucky enough to nab themselves a seat in the audience aren't guaranteed a place in the Strictly Come Dancing studio. A statement on the BBC website reads, "Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note that as not everyone who asks for tickets uses them, to make sure we have a full house we send out more tickets than there are places. We do our best to get the numbers right, but unfortunately we occasionally have to disappoint people so please arrive early."

As mentioned previously, tickets for this years Strictly Come Dancing live shows have already been claimed, so you'll just have to wait another year for a chance to be sat in the studio audience. However, not all is lost, because you can catch the stars of Strictly 2019 on tour early next year. According to The Sun, tickets for Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour will be made available on Friday, September 20, and you can find tickets on both AXS and Ticketmaster.

The tour will be hosted by last year's winner, Stacey Dooley, and the first show is scheduled to take place in January 2020 at Arena Birmingham. As reported by the newspaper, the tour will then move on to other major cities including Aberdeen, Leeds, Manchester, Belfast, Glasgow, Nottingham, and wrap up at the O2 Arena in London. As it stands, the tour's official lineup is yet to be confirmed, however if previous years give us any indication, fans can expect contestants who reach the final stages of the TV competition to be featured in the upcoming arena shows.

The the first official week of Strictly Come Dancing 2019 will commence on Saturday, September 21 at 7 p.m. on BBC One, and due to this year's stellar lineup and fresh judging panel, we could be facing yet another brilliant season of ballroom action. I can't wait.