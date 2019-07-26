There are many reasons to love a heat wave; think drinking cold beers in the park, swimming outside and wearing your cutest summer clothes. But for makeup and beauty, super hot weather is actually the biggest enemy there is. Sweat, excess oil and the damaging UV rays from the sun can cause havoc with our skin and by proxy, the makeup we put on our faces. One of the biggest issues is longevity, and how to get your makeup to stay on during a heat wave is arguably one of life's biggest beauty mysteries.

If you're anything like me, chances are you're a bit of a sweaty betty and your face is certainly not immune to the clammy, sticky effects of the sun. Sweating not only produces excess oil and grease on the skin (which isn't exactly the best news for those of us who are already oily and/or acne-prone), it's also a bit of a nightmare when it comes to makeup. From sweating, streaming faces to the need to constantly touch our faces, keeping makeup actually on is a challenge in itself.

With this in mind, I've offered up some of the best ways to keep makeup on during a heat wave, from priming the skin to switching up your formulas. You're welcome.

Invest in a good primer The key to keeping makeup on for as long as possible is to prep the skin effectively. This means committing to maintaining a skincare routine that consists of cleansing and toning (to effectively remove any excess oils and dirt from the skin), and then applying serum and moisturiser. Switch to a super lightweight moisturiser that comes in a water-gel formula, rather than a heavy cream that will weigh down skin that's already sweaty. Then, before your makeup, it's time to apply a hardworking, heavy-duty primer that will mattify, prep skin, and help makeup last for longer. Cover FX Mattifying Primer £30 | Space NK Buy Now

Mist, mist, and mist again A setting spray is essential after makeup is applied, but it's also worth applying a spritz after each layer of makeup in order for extra longevity. So have a spray after foundation/blusher and bronzer/eye makeup etc. Then bring your spray on the road with you, and try and keep it in fridge at work; this means when you use it you'll feel refreshed, and your makeup will get an extra hit of staying power. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray £24 | LookFantastic Buy Now

Pick your products wisely, including SPF Summer time means ditching the powder formulas that can be a little cakey and stream and smudge when skin is hot and sticky. Opt for lightweight cream formulas, such as cream blushers, and creamy BB creams. It's essential to use SPF during hot periods, but some can feel a little greasy on the skin. Opt for a lightweight formula that will sit invisibly on skin and last all day. Glossier Invisible Shield £20 | Glossier Buy Now

Less is more At the end of the day, a heat wave and heavy makeup are two things that don't really go together. Not only will a full face of makeup make skin feel heavy, it's also just a huge faff to apply when it's boiling inside. Lighter makeup is more likely to stay put and not stream down your face, so switch out heavy foundations and eyeshadows for something easy and maybe even waterproof. Shiseido Wetforce Sports BB Cream SPF50 £32 | Shiseido Buy Now