Earlier this month, the Trump administration indicated that it would be more readily separating immigrant families at the southwestern border of the United States. This revelation was made after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the U.S. would be prosecuting, as opposed to deporting, anyone seeking to cross the border illegally. This policy also means that immigrant children will be forcefully taken from their parents much more frequently. If you want to help immigrant kids who are taken from their parents at the border, there are many ways you can use your resources and your voice to protect their rights.

As the Women's March described, when undocumented parents crossing the U.S. border are criminally prosecuted, their children are taken away from them and placed into government custody. As the New York Times reported, family separation has been occurring quite frequently during the Trump administration. Indeed, the paper revealed that, since October, there have been over 700 children taken from their parents at the border.

Parents and children are often not given any information regarding the length of their separation. And children are sometimes forced to go through court proceedings alone, without legal representation. Laura St. John, the legal director at the Florence Project, an Arizona immigrant services nonprofit, described the devastating impact of separating children from their parents to Chris Hayes on MSNBC. As St. John noted:

Children and parents who are separated sometimes don’t have any way to communicate with each other for days, for weeks — I’ve seen months where a parent had no idea where their child was after the U.S. government took their child away.

If you wish to help kids who have been separated from their families at the U.S. border, the list below offers some options that will allow you to immediately take a stand on their behalf.

Participate In The National Day Of Action For Children Dozens of organizations are coming together to sponsor a National Day of Action for Children on June 1. You can use this link to find an advocacy event near you by simply typing your zip code into the event locator. Events are planned in many cities across the United States.

Contact The Department Of Homeland Security In addition to contacting your legislators, you can also contact the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) directly to demand that the federal agency stop separating immigrant children from their parents at the border. The following is the contact information for the Department's Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen: Email: DHSSecretary@hq.dhs.gov Twitter: @SecNielsen Moreover, the Department of Homeland Security also has a comment line for its headquarters, which you should be able to use to assert your firm disagreement with the department's policy of separating families. The number for the DHS comment line is 202-282-8495.

Call ICE's Detention Reporting and Information Line U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) falls under the purview of the Department of Homeland Security. It is not necessarily physically responsible for separating children from parents at the border (children are taken into custody by the Office of Refugee Resettlement and parents are prosecuted by the U.S. Marshalls service). However, ICE is the investigative arm of Homeland Security and its director, Thomas Homan, was actively involved in announcing the prosecution and family separation policy. ICE's Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO)'s Detention Reporting and Information Line can be used for public inquiries about immigration issues, including "separation of minor child or other dependent and other parental related issues." Thus, consider calling ICE's reporting and information line to demand to that children are no longer separated from their families at the border. The number is 1-888-351-4024.