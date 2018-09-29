On Friday, as the city of Palu prepared for a beach festival, a 7.5-magnitude earth quake struck Sulawesi, a central island in Indonesia, followed by a massive tsunami, leaving at least 384 people dead, according to the Indonesia National Disaster and Mitigation Agency. Here's how to help Indonesia after the earthquake and tsunami.

"Updated numbers of the victims show that 384 people died, 29 are missing and 540 are injured. Donggala is still unreachable because communications are still cut off. A team has been dispatched to the regency," National Disaster and Mitigation Agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters on Saturday, according to The Jakarta Post.

The Indonesian Red Cross, or Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI), along with International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, are already on scene. The organization sent 27 volunteers from Donggala and 20 volunteers from Luwu to help with search and rescue as well as assistant efforts, according to PMI memo posted online on Friday.

The memo also said the organization is preparing to distribute 500 tarpaulins, 200 blankets, 200 sleeping mats, and 200 sarongs.

To help the Indonesian Red Cross relief efforts, you can donate online.

The Indonesian Red Cross has mobilized at least 5 ambulances already, according to Twitter.

More to come ...