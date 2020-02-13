However you’re choosing to spend Valentines Day, you shouldn’t miss out on some romance just because you don’t have a significant other. Having a casual hook up on Valentine’s Day is perfectly possible, all you need to do is be honest with yourself and with your partner about what you want and be sure to lay down some ground rules ahead of time. I spoke to some relationship experts to find out more about the best way to hook up with someone over Valentine's Day without any drama.

Just another day of the week

Starting a new fling around Valentine's Day can seem a little daunting. There's so much pressure to spend Feb. 14 with the one, so spending it with someone you only want a bit of fun with can be tricky ground to tread. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Just look at it as another day of the week. “You and the person you like are both in control of how you frame your hook up, relationship, or whatever you’re calling it” says wellness blogger Emily Lavinia. It'll only become a big deal if you or your partner let it.

Lay down ground rules

Even if you think you and your partner are in agreement about the nature of the hook up, it's still worth laying down some ground rules to save yourself from any drama further down the line. Founder of dating app JigTalk Alex Durrant says, “It's essential to be upfront about what you're looking for if you know what that is. Wanting something casual is never something to be ashamed of and it's better to be honest than lead someone on. Just be upfront, so there are no false expectations.”

Head of sexual empowerment at Wow Tech Johanna Rief agrees: “If you are clear of your intentions from day one, you ensure you and your dates are all on the same page and everyone can have some fun,” she says. Knowing what you want and going for it isn’t only empowering, it’s sexy.

Finding the right match

In 2020, Valentine's Day falls on a Friday, so it's basically like the hook up stars have aligned. But Rief says there are other reasons the 14th could be a good day to meet new people. “You can be pretty certain that anyone out with their friends does not have a significant other in their lives," she points out. "If you are single this is a great night for you to gather a group of friends and see who you bump into in the same situation.” Natasha Briefel, Badoo’s UK Brand Marketing Director agrees, saying, “there are plenty more like minded people out there so why not start your Valentine’s Day with a new dating journey?”

When it comes to picking the person you want to hook up with relationship writer Lewis Oakley has some excellent advice: “Make sure the person is easily removable from your life, this is not the time for an office hook-up, your mates' sibling, or the hottie from the gym.”

However, Oakley also emphasises the importance of safe sex so make sure you are taking all the necessary precautions before hooking up with someone this Valentine's Day (or any other day of the year).