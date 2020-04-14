If the endless stream of Zoom calls and Google Hangouts you've had to attend to since social distancing guidelines went into effect are taking a toll on you, there are ways to make them more exciting. A farm in Silicon Valley is giving workers anywhere in the world the opportunity to bring a live farm animal into their virtual meetings. So if you think a llama could make your next Zoom work meeting a little more exciting, this is just what you need.

Goat 2 Meetings, the name of this project, is headed by Sweet Farm —llamas, goats, sheep, pigs, cows, and turkeys are some of the animals you can video chat with when you sign up for Goat 2 Meetings. Timed, virtual interactions with these animals cost anywhere from $65 to $250, depending upon the animal you choose, how long you want them to make an appearance for in your Zoom meeting or Google Hangouts call, and how many people are in your virtual meeting. For a small meeting of up to six people, you can take a 20-minute virtual tour of Sweet Farm for $65.

Anna Sweet, the cofounder of Sweet Farm, started up the farm as a non-profit aimed at battling inhumane farming practices and working to connect people with where their food comes from. While the farm usually brings in money through visitation prices, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, this method has not been lucrative. By giving others the opportunity to interact with farm animals from the comfort of their home, Sweet Farm is able to continue surviving while still getting their message out.

If you're a teacher who's been conducting classes via Zoom calls, Goat 2 Meeting will offer you a free and customizable School Virtual Field Trip, where you and your students can tour Sweet Farm and all the animals that are there. Whether you're teaching rambunctious fourth graders or trying to liven up that mid-afternoon meeting with your co-workers, think of how excited they will be once you invite a llama or goat to your virtual meeting or classroom.

Since mid-March, the farm has received more than 300 requests for their Goat 2 Meeting project. Plus, the non-profit has already booked gigs for their animals with Fortune 500 companies and tech startups.

With no clear end in sight when it comes to social distancing guidelines, people are getting creative when it comes to ways to keep their spirits up during these confusing times. Not only does Goat 2 Meeting help people add a fun, new element to their virtual meetings, but they also get to bring some excitement to their day.