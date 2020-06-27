In my house, there's always the sad day when I need to empty out what's dwindling in the crisper drawers: shriveled, soggy, or moldy produce. I decided it was time to figure out what I was doing wrong so that I could enjoy every last bite of the pricey organic foods I was buying. If you're wondering how to keep fruits and vegetables fresh, let this be your comprehensive guide. From everyday lettuce and herbs to stone fruits, berries, and beyond, once you know how to properly store your produce, it's game-changing (and cost-saving!).

I've rounded up some super useful products below to get you on your way to storing fruits and veg correctly. While some items may seem a little pricey upfront, not squandering uneaten fruits and veggies is actually going to save you money in the long run. In fact, the average family of four wastes at least $1,500 in wasted food each year. Plus, extending the life of your produce means less trips to the store which is always a win.

And if you're ever in doubt about what to do with a certain kind of produce not listed below, this list from the American Heart Association is a great one to bookmark.

1. Extend The Life Of Your Lettuce Whether you buy heads of lettuce, romaine hearts, or bunches of kale, the best way to keep those healthy greens fresh is this quick two-part process (and don't worry: it actually doesn't take much time at all). First, wash your greens. This can be done manually or with a handy salad spinner. Then once the leaves are dry, place them in an airtight container. If you buy pre-washed greens, you can proceed straight to the airtight container. To go the extra mile, place a paper towel on the bottom of the container, as well as on top of your greens to help pick up any extra moisture. OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner $30 | Amazon See on Amazon A salad spinner might seem like a bit of a space-zapper, but this smartly designed model from Oxo is actually incredibly versatile. The basket can be used as a colander, and the clear bowl can be used for serving. Assembled, it quickly rinses your greens with a simple, one-handed pump operation. The non-slip ring at the base prevents the bowl from sliding all over your countertop and it even comes with a button to stop the spinning in seconds. All parts are safe to throw in the dishwasher (top shelf only) and when you're ready to store it, the lid collapses flat. One fan even noted, "You can also store the left over salad right in the spinner by placing the top back on and engaging the locking mechanism and then placing the entire device right into your refrigerator." LOCK & LOCK Airtight Food Storage Container With Lid (186 Oz.) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This large, rectangular BPA-free food storage container is airtight thanks to its four-hinge locking system and silicone seal. It's 186 ounces, which means it's large enough to store plenty of greens for a week's worth of salads — and it's versatile too. It's freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe, and the included divider even lets you separate out different foods.

4. Try Silicone Food Covers For Half-Eaten Produce For anyone who likes to eat half a grapefruit or banana in the morning, or regularly finds themselves only using half an onion, avocado, or tomato, a silicone cover is worth every penny. Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (Set of 5) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon These genius little Food Huggers come in a set of five. The different sized (and colored) caps are designed to fit different produce, from small bananas to large tomatoes. The BPA-free, 100% FDA-approved silicone "huggers" are dishwasher safe and are great at reducing food waste. Plus, they can be used to cap cans or jars too. Choose from several different color combos, like 'fresh green' and 'ice blue.' One satisfied shopper commented, "I bought these in early November and have been using them ever since (3 months). I've used them for red onions, cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes - large and small and the occasional banana. I LOVE them."

5. Keep Herbs Fresh In The Freezer I love cooking with fresh herbs like basil and cilantro but the bunches I buy usually ended up shriveled in the back of my fridge. To prevent wasting tender herbs like parsley, dill, mint, chives, you can actually chop them up, place in an ice cube tray, fill the cubes with water, and freeze. When you're ready to use, pop a cube or two out for your recipe. OMorc Ice Cube Trays (4-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of four silicone ice cube trays is made with a sturdy plastic frame for easy carrying, but the 14 cubes in each are made of silicone so you can easily pop out an individual cube of herbs when a recipe calls for it. The matching lids keep odors out and allow for easy stacking to maximize storage space. You can choose from either green or blue colors, and they're dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Several reviewers noted how great they were for herbs, with one raving: "[Use] for extra chopped herbs and greens. The herb cubes are small enough to use for making an omelet or use several to add to soups. Less waste of food and time, as well as space in the freezer. A most valuable tool."