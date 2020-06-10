Maybe your sleep preferences have changed or maybe your mattress has deteriorated in quality. Either way, if you want to know how to make your mattress firmer, know that it is possible to stiffen up the texture without having to buy a new mattress, but short of flipping it over or placing your bed on the floor, you'll likely have to invest in a few tools. To be sure you're buying the right things, first pinpoint the issue.

Basically, mattresses sag for four reasons: One, they were a little too soft to begin with. Two, they start to break down over time — foam, latex, and innerspring mattresses all get softer with use. Three, your bed frame or box spring isn't supportive enough, so the mattress doesn't have a firm enough base. Four, the temperature in your room might be too hot. (Certain materials, like memory foam, actually get softer in warmer environments.)

Quick, affordable fixes like mattress toppers and reinforcements can rectify the first two issues. When it comes to number three, you might want to invest in a more supportive bed frame. And for number four? Consider getting a cooling unit. No matter your cause, scroll on for easy ways to make your bed way more comfortable.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Get A Firm Mattress Topper Pure Green 100% Natural Latex Mattress Topper $189 | Amazon See On Amazon A mattress topper is a great way to give your existing bed a boost, and this one from Pure Green is made with firm 44 ILD (indentation load deflection) latex. It contains 2 inches of 100% natural latex and has ventilation holes for breathability. You can also get it in 1- or 3-inch thicknesses. Choose from twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. One reviewer wrote: "[Our mattress] was no longer extra firm. [...] This topper has been awesome! No more back pain, and the best sleep of my life. Will buy one for each bed in the house!"

BedStory Memory Foam Mattress Topper $163 | Amazon See On Amazon BedStory's 3-inch mattress topper is medium-firm, so it's ideal for those who prefer a bit of cushioning along with their support. The high-density memory foam has ventilation holes and is infused with lavender to help soothe you into a deep sleep. Finally, it has a removable cover that's machine washable, and it comes in five sizes. However, since it's made of memory foam, it'll sleep a little on the warmer side. One reviewer wrote: "Pleasantly surprised. I put this topper on a very cheap mattress. It conforms to your body without losing that firmness. Great product and great price."

2. Find A More Supportive Bed Frame zizin Bed Frame $140 | Amazon See On Amazon When a bed frame uses widely spaced slats or flimsy bars, it could contribute to a soft, saggy mattress. The zizin bed frame, on the other hand, has a 1.4-inch thick metal frame and 3.15-inch wooden slats. As a result, it creates a firm base that can support up to 3,000 pounds — without the need for a box spring. All the hardware and necessary tools for assembly come included. Get it in full or king and use it with your existing headboard and/or footboard. One reviewer wrote: "Many Tempur-Pedic type mattresses don't use a box spring and this is a box spring type frame. Absolutely needed for King beds. Totally supports them unlike those [...] cheap metal frames."

3. Repair Your Existing Bed SagsAway Mattress Repair System $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a latex or innerspring mattress that has started to sag, there's the SagsAway repair system. It incorporates military-grade foam planks to prevent sinking and dipping, and it's available in two different thicknesses. Just measure your mattress, choose the appropriate option, and slip it between your mattress and box spring or frame. Since it's a smaller solution that you can use on just one side of the bed, reviewers note that it's a great option for couples with varying firmness preferences. (Note that it's not suitable for memory foam, Tempur-Pedic, or air beds.) One reviewer wrote: "The first night I put this under my mattress I noticed a HUGE difference. I woke up the next morning without lower back pain!!! Finally, a firm bed!"

FoamTouch High-Density Foam Cushion $38 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a foam mattress, there's the FoamTouch high-density cushion. This top-rated solution was originally created to fix sagging upholstery and firm up couch cushions — but thanks to its affordable price tag and six different size options, many reviewers are using it to fix their mattresses, too. You can even cut it to size, and it'll compress between your mattress and box spring or frame to create support without bulging. One reviewer wrote: "I'm so happy that the mattress feels new again that I'm buying another piece to fix the other side where my husband sleeps. I feel the high density and and size of 2x24x72 is perfect for this application."

Zinus Annemarie Queen Bed Support Slats $54 | Amazon See On Amazon For all-over mattress support without having to buy a new frame or box spring, there's the Zinus Annemarie Bunkie Board. It's essentially a roll-up board made from wooden slats, which are encased together in a durable fabric. For that reason, it doesn't require any assembly — just unpack it, roll it out on your frame, and put your mattress on top. This solution comes in twin, full, queen, and king sizes. One reviewer wrote: "We had a slatted king-sized bed, but our firm mattress didn't feel firm in it. We bought these slats and they were perfect [...] The mattress feels great now. It shipped very quickly and was very affordable. We are very happy with this product!"

Coghlan's Airstop Sealant $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Most air mattresses allow you to customize the firmness levels — but if you can't keep it firm enough, you likely need to patch your mattress. Coghlan's Airstop sealant works on any PVC material to repair holes and stop leaks. It creates a long-lasting seal in minutes. Plus, it stores easily in your drawer or even a camping backpack. One reviewer wrote: "I have never written a review for a product I’ve bought on Amazon so this is saying a lot. This stuff is amazing. I used this last night on an air mattress with multiple holes, woke up this morning and the bed was still blown up very firm! Buy this!"