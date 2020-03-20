As stores and restaurants close and many of us are stuck inside amid the global coronavirus outbreak, a new at-home coffee recipe has taken the Internet by storm. On TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, social media users have started making dalgona coffee, a creamy iced-coffee drink that combines a mixture of instant coffee, sugar, and hot water with cold milk.

If you're looking for something to do while practicing social distancing and isolation, this coffee trend has your name written all over it. Making dalgona coffee is super easy and will give you the chance to join a global community of people posting the treat online. The hashtag #dalgonacoffee has 10.7 million views on TikTok and over 4,000 posts on Instagram. The trend takes inspiration from a South Korean candy called dalgona, a sugary toffee with a sponge-like texture that's made by heating sugar, oil, and baking soda, according to VICE, and it really took off around the end of February.

For all us caffeine-lovers who are missing our daily trips to our favorite coffee shops, dalgona coffee can bring a little bit of normalcy back into our lives. When we're all stuck in our homes, might as well bond over a delicious coffee drink, right?

Keep scrolling to find the quick and easy recipe for the viral dalgona coffee.

한세HANSE on YouTube

To make dalgona coffee, you'll need instant coffee, granulated sugar, hot water, and the milk of your choice (plant-based is a-OK). First, combine two tablespoons of instant coffee, two tablespoons of granulated sugar, and two tablespoons of hot water in a small mixing bowl. Use a hand mixer or latte frother to beat the mixture until it gets really thick, with a golden brown color.

Next, pour the milk of your choice into a glass with a few ice cubes. Scoop the mixture out of the bowl and place it on top of the cold milk. And that's it! Take a picture of your dalgona coffee and post it on your favorite social media to become part of a growing coffee-obsessed community. You can also mix the two parts together to make it look and taste more like a latte.

However you choose to make and drink your dalgona coffee, it will bring a sweet treat into an otherwise uncertain time.