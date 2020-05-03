I'm not sure if you've heard of this little brand called Lotus? It's Belgian. It makes biscuits and stuff? Just kidding, of course you know about Lotus. Unless you've been nestling under a rock for several years, you'll be well aware of Lotus biscuits, Biscoff spread, and the umpteen delicious biscuity products they've created. But now's the time to be your own sweet treat factory and try your at this slow cooker Lotus Biscoff fudge. Not only is it easy to make, it's also ideal for not sharing during this socially isolated time.

This recipe comes from Leeds-based blogger and foodie Ashlie who shares all her delicious recipes via Instagram and also on her blog, Sugar Rushed. Ashlie kindly agreed that Bustle could give you her recipe for the fudge and said, if you don't have Lotus Biscuits, you can use a "similar amount of any sweeties."

Ashlie's Lotus Biscoff Fudge recipe is ideal for those who are newer to cooking. All you need is four ingredients, a slow cooker, a 20cm X 20cm tin, and a few hours to spare. Check out the details below.

Ingredients

400g of white chocolate

1 can of condensed milk

50g Lotus spread (instead of butter)

Lotus biscuits or similar amount of any sweets

The Method

Step One

Place all of your ingredients (apart from biscuits for on top) in a slow cooker and leave on low for around an hour. Set an alarm to give it a good stir every 15 minutes.

Step Two

When it's mixed all together and thick and you've noticed it starting to crust, then it's ready. This might take slightly longer than an hour depending on the slow cooker so keep an eye out for that crust forming.

Step Four

Pour the yummy mixture into the tin and push the biscuits in the top. Don't worry about them being perfectly placed, you'll be chopping it up anyway. Leave to set for a few hours. This can be at ambient temperature or you can put it in the fridge to speed everything up.

Step Five

Cut up into pieces and enjoy with a well-deserved cuppa.