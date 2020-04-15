In life, it really is the little things that matter. Noticing nature, doing small kindnesses, and of course — snacking. Call me crazy but I think it's up there with the greatest joys in life and, lucky for us, the experts in all things snack, Lotus, have been at it again. So where can you buy Lotus sandwich biscuits? Because your afternoon cup of tea needs company.

Custard creams be damned, these bad boys take the concept of a sandwich biscuit to the next level. And the good news is that the yummy treats are relatively easy to get your hands on as they're available from supermarket giant Tesco. Tesco, take the floor!

For only £1.39 you can wrap your lips around a Lotus sandwich biscuit and feel all of your sugary desires sated immediately, or maybe after the whole packet (no judgement).

The original Lotus biscuit, one of Belgium's most beloved exports, has long been considered the king of the confectionary aisle. And it's no wonder why – the caramel flavour and melt-in-the-mouth crumbly texture marries perfectly with a hot drink. So how can it get any better? Why, by sandwiching a generous layer of Biscoff spread in between two Lotus biscuits of course, making it even more dunkable and arguably leaving all other sandwich style biscuits in the shade.

Everyone loves the classic biscuits but since the invention of the now famous Biscoff spread in 2014, Lotus' output has become increasingly more creative. In recent years, they have created individual ice pops, tubs of ice cream, chocolate coated their classic biscuits and have collaborated with the likes of KitKat to bring your the ultimate snack mash up.

Lotus sandwich biscuits are available for you to buy now, all you need to do is find somewhere to hide them from any of your cohabiters.