The confines of a nationwide lockdown have inspired many to get more creative in the kitchen, especially when it comes to baking — which might explain why the flour aisle is looking particularly empty nowadays. Thankfully, not all baked goods rely on the treasured ingredient, and the newly-unveiled Lotus Biscoff lasagne is the latest tasty treat you absolutely have to try at home. Australian food blogger Walla Abu-Eid first revealed the recipe on Instagram, and if you fancy having a go yourself, here's a step-by-step guide on how to make Lotus Biscoff lasagne.

What you'll need:

Three or four packets of Biscoff biscuits (depending on your tray size)

A jar of Biscoff spread

Vanilla essence

Double cream

Sugar

Step 1: Once you've gathered your ingredients, pour the cream into a mixing bowl, add one tablespoon of sugar, then a dash of vanilla, and begin whipping until soft peaks form.

Step 2: Once you've completed the first easy step, remove the lid and silver lining of your Biscoff spread, and microwave until the spread has melted into a liquid texture.

Step 3: After that, it's time for layering the lasagne. To do so, simply layer your Biscoff biscuits at the base of your tray, and pour a generous amount of the cream you whipped earlier over the top.

For the third layer, drizzle the melted Biscoff spread over your cream, and repeat those layering steps until you've filled out your tray.

Step 4: To add the finishing touches, pour some melted Biscoff spread into a piping bag, and pipe equally spaced out lines over the top of the lasagne. After that, crush up any leftover Biscoff biscuits, and sprinkle the crumbs around the outline of your tray.

Step 5: Finally, leave your delicious creation in the fridge for at least six hours, and voila, your Lotus Biscoff lasagne is ready to serve.

The recipe appears to have been a major hit with followers of the Australian blogger, whose tutorial video has so far amounted 35,000 views on Instagram — and if you're in search of any other Biscoff-inspired treats, the brand's own Chocolate Brownie ice cream flavour recently hit shelves in the UK. You're welcome.