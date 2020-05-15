During these turbulent times, we find ourselves grasping for even the slightest glimmer of positive news. Thankfully, the unveiling of Biscoff's new brownie-infused ice cream flavour offers precisely that. Joining an already delicious lineup of frozen treats, the brand's latest concoction is now available to purchase in supermarkets, and if you're already drooling at the thought, here's where to buy chocolate brownie Biscoff ice cream in the UK.

As The Sun reports, the fresh flavour combines crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuits with tasty chunks of chocolate brownie. You can pick up 460ml tubs for just £3 each at selected Asda stores. However, the item is not currently available to buy online, so be sure to keep an eye out during your next essential supermarket sweep.

You can locate your nearest Asda using the supermarket's online store locator.

The flavour was recently discovered by food blogger Newfoodsuk, who shared the exciting news on Instagram with a caption that read, "New!! @lotusbiscoffuk ice cream with Chocolate Brownies in it! Now at @asda"

The original Lotus Biscoff ice cream, bursting with biscuit pieces and swirls of Biscoff spread, can be found at Morrisons, and will set you back £3.80 per tub. Elsewhere, Lotus Biscoff ice cream sticks are available at several UK supermarkets, including Tesco and Waitrose.

As the Independent reports, the brand's newest milk-based product emerges from the Belgian bakery, Lotus Bakeris. Founded in 1932, the brand became famous for its spiced shortcrust biscuit, branded as Lotus Biscoff here in the UK.

The company's exquisite biscuit range also includes milk chocolate, vanilla, and Biscoff cream flavours — and the caramel-infused biscuit spread can also be found in most UK supermarkets.

This latest ice-cream offering joins an exciting string of newer products, including the Biscoff topping sauce, chocolate-covered Biscoff biscuits, the Lotus Biscoff KitKat, and Lotus sandwich biscuits.