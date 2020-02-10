It seems like there's a meme for pretty much all the major events that happen in the world these days. People made memes about the 2016 Presidential Election, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's breakup, and just about everything in between. Some others, like the Dolly Parton meme, are actually used to spark conversation about social media itself. And while scrolling through memes is super entertaining, you might have even more fun making memes for Instagram and getting in on the conversation.

You're not the only one who thinks memes are cool — even researchers have pointed out the impressive amount of knowledge it requires to come up with a relevant one. Think about it: How awesome is it that you can just look at an image and its vaguely worded-text and know the exact message that someone across the world is trying to convey? I'd say pretty impressive, especially considering the fact you can use them to get your own message out too. Whether it's the Arthur meme, the distracted boyfriend meme, or the Kombucha girl meme, there's always a way to sum up exactly how you feel.

Here are 10 ways you can get in on the fun and make memes of your own.

1. Mematic Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle Mematic lets you put a unique spin on already popular memes and create new ones all your own. The app is simple to use and provides you with a large gallery of memes that you can add text to and also gives you to the option to use images of your own. One of the coolest features of the app is the ability to add freely-arranged text anywhere on any image.

2. Imgflip Meme Generator Imgflip is the ultimate hub for internet memes, and it's probably one of the best sites to go on when you need a laugh. Imgflip has a built-in Meme Generator that lets you create hilarious memes to share on your own social media accounts or directly to its webpages. You can add text to blank versions of some of the most popular memes, giving you free reign to create almost any joke you want or upload images of your own and edit text the same way. Plus, if you create an account on the site, you'll be able to save all of your memes to your own personal library.

3. Canva Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle OK, so you know that super awesome graphic design template site that everyone uses for flyers, posters, and brochures? Well, that same site lets you make memes. Canva is an easy-to-use design site for people of all skill levels. You can either choose from the site's own library of images or upload images of your own. Either way, Canva lets you customize and add text and then move it around however you want.

4. Memeful Generator Memeful Generator gives you what seems like an endless supply of meme options to customize. Because there is no particular order to the meme library, you'll even get to see really old memes you probably forgot about. You just have to click on whichever blank meme you want to use, and you'll be taken to the generator where you can add text. The fun part about this generator is that the text is already placed where it would be in typical adaptations of the meme, so all you have to do is type your text in!

5. Iloveimg Meme Generator Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle Iloveimg.com is an image-editor site with several tools that allow you to edit lots of images at once. And while it's a great option for photo editing, it's also a great option for creating memes. The site has a Meme Generator that lets users create memes from their own JPG, PNG, or GIF images. It also lets you select a template from hundreds of memes, including the most recent and popular ones.

6. Kapwing Meme Generator Kapwing is a collaborative platform for creating images, videos, and GIFs, according to its site. And one type of image you can create is a meme. The site's Meme Generator is divided into different sections depending on what type of meme you want to make. The top section lets you choose from different basic layouts, allowing you to upload your own image and enter text in designated places on the images. It also has a Trending section, where you can make your own versions of trending memes. The site even has an option to make your own Dolly Parton meme.

7. Adobe Spark Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle If you're not a protege of design, using Adobe programs may be a little intimidating. But don't fret. Adobe Spark's Free Meme Maker is easy to use for anyone with any skill set. (If you do have great Adobe skills, your memes just might look extra impressive). The maker allows you to choose from different-sized images and icons and then add text to make your meme tell the story you want. Plus, the program lets you share your custom memes directly to your social media accounts.

8. Imgur If you're less into mainstream social media and more into underground sharing channels, you've probably heard of or used Imgur, the online image sharing community. But you might not have used the site's Meme Generator. Imgur's Meme Generator is a little more old-fashioned, with memes that are text-heavy and resemble ones from a decade back. But it's still a solid meme generator, especially for those who enjoyed the more simple and sarcastic fashion of earlier memes. The meme templates are organized in alphabetical order so you can go about making memes in a more structured way.

9. Meme Better Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle Meme Better is a super simple and straight-forward meme generator that cuts out any complexities. It has a library of memes and also allows you to upload any image of your own. Then, all you have to do is add text and you're ready to save and share your meme.