How To Make The Most Of The 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Easter Event

Due to the current climate, you may have forgotten that Easter is just around the corner. Thankfully, Animal Crossing hasn't and will start celebrating the holiday on April 1, which they've dubbed as Bunny Day, through a free update. For those unfamiliar as to how these special events work in game, here's how to make the most of Animal Crossing's Easter event on New Horizons.

Meet Zippy T

Among the pink hues of cherry blossoms and other indications that Spring has sprung on your island, you'll notice a hopping new face has discovered the place you call home. Zippy T. Bunny will give you all the deets you need to know about Bunny Day.

You'll also begin to question whether they in fact are a real bunny or another villager in a suit, as Eurogamer points out, there's a zip on his back. Probably best not to think about that.

How To Collect Easter Eggs

Easter — I mean, Bunny Day — wouldn't be complete without an egg hunt. Once you've talked with Zippy, your task will be to collect eggs across the island. These seems to be buried in holes, or suspended on trees, or deep underwater, so your shovel, stone axe, and rod will be your trusty friends up until April 12, when the event ends.

So make sure you've got enough materials at hand to craft these once they inevitably break (add branches, iron ore, stone, wood, and hardwood to your list).

New Egg-Cellent Furniture & Clothes

It's not clear what these eggs will be used for, but it looks like they'll be used in some capacity for crafting. In the trailer, the player can be seen making all sorts of items out of these pastel eggs, including an arch, chairs, and a table.

They're also wearing an adorable Bunny Day-themed outfit, but it's not clear whether you have to collect eggs in order to receive this, or that it'll be available through the Able Sisters or Nook Miles. Speaking of Nook Miles, there's a possibility that new challenges could be available through the app. Players will have to wait and see on that one.

Bugs & Fish Appearing On 'Animal Crossing' In April

While players have only experienced the latter half of March, some critters like the Emperor Butterfly and the Stringfish won't be available in April. That being said, a bunch of new bugs and fish will be appearing on your island. These include: