During the COVID-19 lockdown, we have all become more aware of our health. It’s hard not to shine a spotlight on every sneeze, cough, or jolt of pain when we're having to be so vigilant. And it’d seem that people aren’t letting other aspects of their health decline either. Getting into a self care routine could be one way to find a little bit of joy in your day and whether you’re isolating alone or with you significant other, you don’t have to give up your sex life in lockdown. Here’s how to create a stellar sexual wellness routine during lockdown. Because research suggests that people are taking this time to get in touch with their sexual being.

In a statement sent to Bustle UK, beauty and lifestyle platform Cult Beauty revealed that over the last month, searches for "sexual wellness" on their website skyrocketed by 850%. Staying indoors has clearly got people hot under the collar. And why not? Now is a perfect time to explore, experiment, and invest in your sexual wellness.

With that in mind, below are some suggestions for how you can make your lockdown a little more fun – and enlightening.

Bath Salts

When you think about getting in touch with your sexual self, your mind may automatically wander to sex toys. But there are so many more products out there in the sexual wellness market that you should be investing in too. Running yourself a bath and using Epsom salts can be a great place to start, for example.

If you’re looking for something a little more fun or indulgent try bath salts or dust that fizzes in the water, mini bath bombs, or salts with glitter.

Massage Oils

Similarly, using a massage oil on yourself or getting your partner to use it on you can be a great way to chill out. It's also really hot. As well as using an oil, you could try a massage bar that melts into your skin.

Candles & incense

If you’re anything like me you won’t need to be told twice to invest in some new candles. And candles are the perfect thing when you're trying to set the mood for some solo time or a shared moment with a partner.

Books

Most people have found they’ve got a lot more time on their hands post-lockdown. While sex and sexual wellness seems like more of a practical endeavour, there are so many books out there that can teach you about your body, what you might like, and how you can find the confidence to explore it, both alone and with a partner.

Vibrators

There has never been a better time to invest in a new toy and start exploring. Whether you’re a total novice or already have a super expansive collection, there will definitely be a vibrator out there for you. Below are some I would recommend.