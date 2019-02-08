Did you procrastinate on getting a Valentine’s Day gift for your favorite person? Are you looking for an easy way to give yourself a Valentine’s Day gift (because heck, you deserve it)? Well, if you and/or your loved one dig flowers, good news: You can order two dozen roses via Amazon Prime Now this Valentine’s Day, with delivery occurring in either one or two hours. The roses are Whole Foods Market Whole Trade roses, too. V-Day gift giving? Sorted. You’re welcome.

Amazon’s Prime Now service originally launched in the United States in 2014, although at the time, it was only available in parts of Manhattan. The service, which can only be accessed through a standalone Amazon Prime Now site and mobile app — not through Amazon’s regular website — offers one- and two-hour delivery on a wide variety of items, ranging from groceries to electronics. In 2015, Prime Now expanded to the rest of Manhattan, with further expansion proceeding rapidly; these days, it’s available in more than 60 cities and metro areas. Currently, delivery fees vary depending on the time window and overall cost of an order: One-hour delivery is $9.99 for orders less than $35 and $4.99 for orders over it, while two-hour delivery is $4.99 for orders less than $35 and actually free for orders over it.

Whole Foods, meanwhile, joined the Prime Now delivery roster in February of 2018, roughly eight months after Amazon acquired Whole Foods (the sale was made in June of 2017). Since the acquisition, loads of benefits have been extended to Whole Foods customers who are also Amazon Prime members, including lower prices on certain items. And this Valentine’s Day, one of those items is a bouquet of two dozen Whole Trade roses, which you can order on Prime Now anytime between now and Valentine's Day and have delivered to your favorite person that very same day.

Whole Foods has made a point of stocking and selling fair trade products for years; additionally, in 2007, they created what they call their Whole Trade Guarantee — a promise that products with the Whole Trade label would “meet our strict product Quality Standards, provide more money to producers, ensure better wages and working conditions for workers, care for the environment, [and] donate one percent of sales to Whole Planet Foundation,” according to a Whole Foods blog post on the subject. The roses on offer right now are grown in Ecuador and Colombia; when you buy them, contributions will go towards scholarships, housing development, and childcare services for the communities in those countries from which the roses have been sourced.

And the roses are surprisingly affordable for consumers right now, too. Between Feb. 6 and 14, a bouquet of two dozen Whole Trade roses ordered through Prime Now will cost $19.99 for members of Amazon Prime and $24.99 for non-members; so, depending on whether you’re aiming for one- or two-hour delivery and whether you add anything else to your order, you’ll shell out between roughly $25 and $35 for the whole thing.

Are you a Prime member who wants only the bouquet for two-hour delivery? You’re look at $19.99 for the bouquet and $4.99 for delivery, or just shy of $25 total. Non-Prime member buying the bouquet with one-hour delivery? That’ll be $24.99 for the bouquet and $9.99 for the delivery, so about $35 total. Of course, you could also throw in a few more bucks’ worth of Valentine’s Day treats to get your order up to $35 and get one-hour delivery for $4.99 — goodness knows you’ve got options — if that’s in your budget.

It's a steal in any case; typically, an arrangement of 16 to 24 roses might set you back anywhere between $50 and several hundred bucks, depending on how where you go and how many bells and whistles you add to your order.

Now, it’s worth noting that although the roses pictured on the Prime Now order page for the bouquet are pink, yours ultimately may not be; according to the fine print, the color and stem length of the ones you order might vary depending on what’s available at the Whole Foods your order will be going through — and you can’t choose your colors either. To be fair, though, that’s common for flower orders; the arrangements depicted on most florists’ websites and other materials are always subject to change depending on which blooms are in season and/or in stock. Just, y’know, FYI.

The two dozen Whole Trade roses bouquet can be ordered via Prime Now here.