Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, June 26

The energy is steady and focused after yesterday’s new moon. Take thoughtful action toward your dreams as the Sun angles toward determined Mars. Work on one thing at a time and prioritize tasks that simply need to get done.

The sensitive moon approaches Venus later this morning, delivering a tender and romantic vibe. You may crave comfort or reassurance, or find yourself lending emotional support to someone you love. A thoughtful text or long hug goes a long way.

Conversations are fun, honest, and playful this afternoon. Mindset-ruling Mercury enters charismatic Leo, encouraging you to be direct yet kind. Speak with confidence and give compliments freely.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Feeling bold, Aries? Speak from the heart and make a romantic declaration. Your crush might be waiting for you to make the first move. You may charm someone by speaking passionately about your hobbies and interests.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Conversations might revolve around making your home more comfortable and reflective of who you are. If you find yourself missing a family member, give them a call and reminisce over funny memories.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’re a natural chameleon, Gemini, but some things should never change. Regardless of your environment, let your charisma, intellect, and creativity shine. You may earn yourself a supporter or successfully pitch an idea.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Are you attracting people who cannot meet your needs? Make sure you aren’t sending out mixed messages. Be more vocal about your values and desires, and advocate for what you deserve.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Positive self-talk is the key to confidence. Rather than looking to others for validation, look straight in the mirror and acknowledge what you love about yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You may need time to process your thoughts before speaking up. Take the time you need, Virgo. Don’t strive to be the loudest voice in the room; aim to be the best listener.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Give generously, Libra. Whether you make a charitable donation, offer your time to a group project, or compliment your friends, your effort and positive energy won’t go unnoticed.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) A fire is building within you. You may crave recognition for your achievements at work, especially if there’s a promotion on the line. Use your voice, Scorpio, and speak highly of yourself. Don’t play it small.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Someone in your circle could use your knowledge and advice. Rather than telling them what to do, share your own story. Your perspective might teach them something new.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Address the elephant in the room, Capricorn. Be honest and brave when approaching touchy subjects. When discussing money matters, contracts, boundaries, or intimacy, speak your mind and ask for the clarity you need.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Initiate a heartfelt conversation with your significant other or best friend. Remind them of your appreciation at any chance you get. Saying what’s on your mind in a judgment-free zone may also lift a weight off your shoulders.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Need a little support at work? Ask a colleague for their input. A second pair of eyes on your projects may reduce your workload and simplify your to-do list. Today’s also a good day to advocate for some time off.

