If you’re looking for ways to combat thinning hair and excess shedding, learning how to promote hair growth is step number one. Bustle reached out to Dr. Sejal Shah, a board-certified dermatologist and RealSelf contributor, and Savannah Fincher, corporate educator and hairstylist for Blo Blow Dry Bar, to get the lowdown on hair growth and how to find solutions that actually work.

There are actually a range of different options, so keep reading to find the best one for you.

1. Examine Your Diet & Take A Dietary Supplement If Needed

One of the earliest steps in determining why your hair isn't as thick as it used to be is to take a look at your diet. Dietary deficiencies in nutrients like iron or zinc can weaken the strength of your hair and slow growth. And, while there are iron- and zinc-rich foods that you can add to your diet, you can also get those nutrients via supplements, if that's something your healthcare provider determines is appropriate.

Dr. Shah recommends Viviscal for her patients — a dietary supplement that contains hair-nourishing nutrients — but she says other supplements can be helpful as well. “[Viviscal] contains nutrients that nourishes the hair follicle and prolongs the growth phase of the hair. There are a number of other nutrients that are helpful if the individual is deficient, such as iron, vitamin D, and zinc. I find biotin is helpful for strengthening hair, [...] but doesn't necessarily promote new hair growth,” she says.

Fincher too stresses the importance of eating (or taking a supplement with) fatty acids. “Consumption of fatty acids are necessary to maintain a healthy scalp/head." Yet she stresses that topical products "that are oil, wax, or creme based can contain fatty acids that can clog pores, which can stunt hair growth."

Consuming omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, specifically, has been scientifically linked to improved hair density. Fincher recommends taking B. Well by Briogeo, a supplement which contains omega-3, -6, -9 and biotin. She also suggests eating a diet rich in certain nutrients. “Zinc, iron, and vitamin A should be incorporated into every ‘healthy hair’ diet [...]. Foods high in vitamin C will strengthen the capillaries that feed the hair shaft,” she says.

Editor's note: If you're experiencing chronic or persistent hair loss, consult with your doctor to get specific advice.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

SugarBearHair Vitamins (60 gummies) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon For a chewable option, these SugarBearHair gummies contain vitamins A, C, and D, plus zinc and biotin — all of which are nutrients recommended by Fincher, and many of which are also nutrients suggested by Dr. Shah. These gummies in particular are a fan-favorite on Amazon — boasting a 4.2-star customer rating with over 6,000 reviews — with one happy customer noting that they have “tons of new hair growth” since they started eating them. This pick was a Harper’s Bazaar Staff Choice pick as well. They’re also gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly, containing no dairy or gelatin.

NOW Iron Supplement (120 capsules) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If you and your doctor determine your diet is low in iron, NOW’s iron supplement might be a good choice for you. Taking one of these vegetarian capsules every day provides consumers with 18 milligrams of iron. Plus, since NOW supplements are produced in a GMP-compliant facility, you can trust these are high-quality, pure, and safe. Additionally, this pick has earned an impressive 4.6-star customer rating on Amazon with nearly 400 reviews. One thrilled user commented, “Good price. Was told by the dermatologist to take iron for hair loss. When I take it daily it really seems to help and I experience less fall.” That said, there are dangers to consuming too much iron, so it's a good idea to follow the advice of your healthcare provider.

Briogeo B. Well (60 softgel capsules) $38 | Amazon See on Amazon There’s a wide variety of tasty foods that can provide you with hair-nourishing omega-3 fatty acids — like salmon, chia seeds, and soybeans. But another way to consume omega-3s is by taking Fincher’s top pick for a dietary supplement that promotes hair growth: Briogeo B. Well. These vegan-friendly softgel capsules source their omega-3 complex from micro-algae, and this pick also contains ahiflower oil, which is loaded with omegas. Importantly, one Amazon customer said they noticed “major hair grow[th]” within four weeks of using this supplement.

Provence Beauty Rose Multi-Use Oil (4 oz) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Created with real rose petals, Provence Beauty rose multi-use oil is 100% plant-based, also using almond, coconut, jojoba, and apricot oils to keep hair healthy and shiny. It’s also meant to be used on your hair, face, and even nails, with one reviewer raving, "EVERYONE compliments how lovely I smell when I run a few drops of this through my hair. I've also noticed an improvement in my hair since beginning to use it daily after a shower about a year ago." It's also non-GMO, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. It comes with a 4.6-star customer rating on Amazon with over 500 reviews.