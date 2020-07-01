Like most other major sporting events this year, Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn't mean we can't be a little nostalgic. Every summer, Wimbledon is the sporting event to be seen at, especially for the royals. Both are so proudly British, and go together as well as strawberries and cream (also a tournament classic, as we know). With this in mind, why not take a trip down memory lane and look over the best royal Wimbledon looks of all time? From Princess Diana, right through to Kate and Meghan...

And if the court-side fashion isn't all you're missing, fear not; you can also log on to your BBC iPlayer account to watch Wimbledon, Rewind, which streams some of the most iconic tennis matches in the history of the British tournament. But for now, onto the outfits...

Diana's power skirt suit, 1995

Getty

This look may be a little nineties to wear to the tennis tournament today, but it's still incredibly chic. Trust the late Princess of Wales to bring the skirt suit to Wimbledon and make it work. This Mango tweed duo brings the look up to date in the 21st century while still honouring Diana's OG vibe. And don't forget the faux pearl necklace.

Meghan's shirt, trousers, and hat, 2018

Getty

Hands down, this is my favourite Wimbledon look from any royal ever. I remember falling in love with it the minute I saw the snaps. Meghan proves you don't have to wear a super dressy dress to make a Wimbledon ensemble work. Her classy shirt and white trousers are perfectly complemented by a chic, white Panama hat for a hot day.

Kate's jade green dress, 2019

Getty

Kate's a master at perfecting the structured shift dress, and this jade green one really stood the test of time. The beautiful colour and golden buttons make it stand out, not to mention the fact it fits her like a glove. This Reformation option may be a bit pricey, but it screams Kate.

Diana's bold red outfit, 1994

Getty

Another classic Diana ensemble which has the most distinct retro vibes. Go for gold and pair your red dress with a bunch of chunky golden jewellery, just like the Princess did.

Kate's sailor-chic look, 2012

Getty

Back in 2012, Kate opted for this nautical number, which is hard to find an exact replica for these days, but Ted Baker's knitted dresses have a definite sailor aesthetic that's pretty close.

Meghan's crisp white shirt, 2019

Getty

Another brilliant ensemble by Meghan, which again proves you don't always have to reach for a dress. I love the combination of a crisp, classy white shirt (which every woman should have in her wardrobe), and a delicate pleated skirt. Wear this to a dressy brunch with the girls with some heeled boots.

Kate's monochrome look, 2019

Getty

Keep it simple in Wimbledon tennis hues and opt for a light, airy piece like Kate for any summer occasion. It literally can be paired with any accessories, and works for every event. Just steer clear of summer BBQs while wearing white; we all know what'll happen when you take your first bite.

Kate's yellow shift, 2018

Getty

Another day, another excellent structured shift for The Duchess of Cambridge. When wearing a dress this bright, keep accessories to a minimum to let the main star of the show really shine.