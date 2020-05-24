Attending a work meeting or catching up with friends looks a whole lot different these days. Perhaps the true hero of the lockdown is Zoom, the virtual video chat program that has made working and socialising a hell of a lot easier in recent months. Even the royals have been using it, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in particular are huge fans. One thing that's really caught our attention is Kate's brilliant video chat style, which is just as cool as her IRL looks. Want to know how to dress like Kate Middleton for a Zoom call? I've picked out five of the Duchess' most memorable Zoom looks, and dupes to recreate them.

It's no surprise Kate has already nailed Zoom style; her IRL outfits are constantly catching our eyes, and anything she wears flies off the shelves immediately. Kate has cleverly managed to transfer that style over to her virtual appearances, and is particularly good at knowing what looks good on camera, and what will stand out best. With this said, let's assess the evidence and pick out some of her apparent top tips for Zoom dressing...

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle UK's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Opt for oversized jewellery @kensingtonroyal Instagram When it comes to rings, bracelets, and anklets, chances are any new buys are not having their time to shine on Zoom. But earrings and necklaces? It's time to bring out your boldest and your best. Kate has led the way by wearing some of the prettiest dangly gold earrings on Zoom recently, and ensures they really pop by wearing her hair pulled slightly back. Monstera Leaf Drop Earrings £40 | Anthropologie See On Anthropologie Wrap Blouse £29.99 | Mango See On Mango

Go dotty @kensingtonroyal Instagram Prints are a great pick for virtual calls, and add a touch of the bold to even the simplest of backgrounds. Stick to a dress or top with pale blue as the main colour, as this will really pop on camera. Boohoo wrap dress in blue polka £20 | ASOS See On ASOS

Breton stripes are always a good idea @kensingtonroyal Instagram We all know that Kate loves a stripey tee, and has worn pretty much every type of stripe and colour-way going. Breton tees are brilliant for Zoom calls as they're impactful but still low key and pretty casual. Breton Stripe T-Shirt £49.95 £24.48 | Scotch & Soda See On Scotch & Soda

Reach for florals @kensingtonroyal Instagram If bold, graphic prints aren't your thing, opt for something prettier and more understated, like florals. Kate's gorgeous yellow dress is perfect for the warmer weather we are currently having, and will bring a spot of joy to any virtual call. Flowers Cotton Dress £49.99 | Mango See On Mango