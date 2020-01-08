Going back to work after the festive holidays is never fun, and there's not really anything I can say that will make it any more exciting. However, you can at least put it a little pep in your step by looking the part and, on Tuesday, Meghan Markle showed us exactly how it's done as she returned to official duties after her Christmas break with Prince Harry. The royal's all-neutral ensemble was the style equivalent of her signature messy bun — seemingly effortless but requiring flawless execution. If that sounds like a 2020 mood to you, here's how to recreate Meghan's perfect back-to-work outfit in your own office, without having to spend an arm and a leg.

The Duchess Of Sussex was back to work after her long Christmas break off, which she spent alongside The Duke of Sussex on Vancouver Island, Canada. The first order of business for the couple was to attend London's Canada House as a token of thanks for being allowed to spend their festive break over in the beautiful country.

And while Harry was suited and booted, Meghan certainly looked the part too. The Duchess went for a stylish brown-hued look, which was both perfect for the occasion as well as the season. She wore a very on-trend satin slip skirt, along with a neutral polo neck top, a Reiss camel coat, and some heeled rust-brown court shoes.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The outfit was ideal for its purpose, and could easily be replicated for your very own back-to-work look. There are plenty of high street replicas for Meghan's pieces, all of which create a look that's great for the office, without being too formal.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Here's everything you'll need to recreate said look with style and ease: