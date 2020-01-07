While the Duchess of Sussex deserved a holiday break just like everyone else, she's officially back and as stylish as ever. For her first event of 2020, Meghan Markle wore a monochromatic look that channels her 2019 style and keeps the tonally cohesive trend alive. With gorgeous mixed texture and slight shifting hues, the neutral ensemble for her first outing was a stunning hint at which styles may come from the Duchess in 2020.

On Jan. 7, Markle and her husband Prince Harry paid a visit to Canada House, where they visited the High Commissioner of Canada to the United Kingdom as a thank you for the country's hospitality. Over the holidays, Markle, her husband, baby Archie, and her mother all spent time in Canada and out of the spotlight.

For the visit, Meghan's Mirror reports that she chose a camel Stella McCartney coat (a designer she's worn multiple times and made her reception gown), and underneath, she paired matching chocolate brown Massimo Dutti separates and a pair of similarly colored Jimmy Choo velvet pumps.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Markle's monochromatic look was all about tonal parity, the wool turtleneck and satin midi skirt allow the Duchess to play with textures — right down to the velvet shoes and thick fabric from her outerwear.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Markle's monochromatic ensemble is far from the first time she's worn the look. Most recently, in November, Markle attended a roundtable discussion on gender equality during the One Young World Summit. For the event, the Duchess chose a burgundy leather pencil skirt from BOSS and matching V-neck sweater from brand Joseph. Just like her look during her visit to Canada House, it was monochromatic perfect.

JEREMY SELWYN/AFP/Getty Images

Her BOSS skirt and Joseph sweater wasn't even the first time she'd worn the look. The pencil skirt was the same one from Oct. 2018. Markle wore the skirt, but in green, during an official visit to Ireland and like her One Young World Summit appearance, she paired it with a matching button-down.

TIM IRELAND/AFP/Getty Images

While 2020 may mark the start of a new decade, Markle is sticking with old trends. But if something isn't broke, why fix it?