How To Remove Makeup Without Disposable Cotton Pads, Because It Will Really Help The Environment
Many of us will remove makeup (particularly eye makeup) with cotton pads. They're super handy, can be used with any micellar water or other removing formula, and they're cheap. But unfortunately, they're not without their negatives, particularly when it comes to the environment. With this in mind, let's take a look at how to remove makeup without disposable cotton pads, including a range of eco-friendly options for all budgets.
While we all know cotton buds are bad due to their plastic stems (which are actually being banned from next year), it can seem unclear to some why cotton pads are also in the danger zone when it comes to the environment. Well, it's important to remember that not only do they usually come in plastic packaging when you buy them, they also are single-use, meaning every single one you use will end up in landfill.
What's more, they are made of cotton, which when made non-organically and in mass for things like cotton pads, can also have an impact. Producing non-organic cotton releases chemicals that can pollute the eco system, hence having another negative impact on our planet. With this in mind, I found five brilliant alternatives so you can say goodbye to those pesky single use cotton pads once and for all.
The reusable cotton pads
Reusable Make up Remover Pads (16 Pack)
£12.99
Amazon
Probably the best option if you're used to using traditional single use cotton rounds, these are essentially the same, but can be reused. Made from a super soft bamboo fabric, they do the job of removing makeup just as well, but won't end up in landfill any time soon, seeing as they can be used up to a THOUSAND times. Impressive. What's more, all you need to do to wash them in pop them in the little bag included, and throw them in the washing machine with your normal wash. Simples.
The makeup eraser
The Makeup Eraser
£17
Selfridges
The Makeup Eraser is actually a very handy, clever little tool that will see you throwing away single use cotton pads once and for all. All you need to do is add water to it, and it magically removes any makeup on the face when applied in circular motions. This is seriously, seriously genius, and is a great option for if you're on your travels and don't fancy bringing two separate cleansers to remove makeup then to clean the face.
The muslin cloths
Liz Earle Muslin Cloth
£4.50
Boots
A super easy way to ditch cotton rounds which are quickly thrown away into landfill, is to invest in some muslin cloths to remove your makeup instead. I like the Liz Earle ones, which come in packs of two; I have about 5, enough to use one every two days, and have some spare while the others are in the wash.
The classic flannel
Votary Pack Of 5 Face Cloths
£30
Cult Beauty
If you ask me, there's nothing better than a good old fashioned flannel to remove your makeup with. They're super soft, wash well, and can be bought super cheaply. If you want something a little more luxe, opt for this pack of five by natural skincare brand Votary. Simply apply an oil or balm based cleanser all over your face, dampen the flannel, and remove your makeup in one go.