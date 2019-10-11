I tag people in Instagram Stories almost every time I use the feature — whether I want to make sure my friends see funny memes or give credit to the original creator when I'm sharing a cool post, it's an effective way to communicate with the people you follow. But if you're not familiar with Instagram's tagging capabilities, you won't know how to see if you've been tagged in an Instagram post or Story.

Seeing if you've been tagged in an Instagram Story is relatively straightforward. In fact, there's really only one way to do it: you have to check your Instagram direct messages on a regular basis. If someone mentions you in their Story, Instagram sends you a preview of the post in your direct messages and gives you the option of re-sharing it to your own followers with added text and GIFs. If you don't open the notification within 24 hours though, you won't be able to view it, since the Story will have expired. You'll still see get a message that someone mentioned you, but it won't show you what exactly was shared.

Now that we've covered Stories, here's how to see whether you've been tagged in an Instagram post. You may have not have realized it, but you actually have quite a few options.

View Story Reshares

If someone shares a post of yours on their Story and doesn't tag you, you can still view the share by clicking on the three dots in the top-right corner of your post and selecting "View Story Reshares." From there, you'll see all of the public accounts that have shared your post in the last 24 hours. And just to clarify, this works even if they didn't tag you.

Check Your Notifications

The hands-down most popular option for seeing if you've been tagged in a picture or comment is checking your Instagram notifications. When someone tags you in a post or comment you'll get a notification that you were tagged, and you can find it by clicking on the little heart icon at the bottom of your screen. If you get a lot of Instagram notifications, though, you might miss the message, so you have to make sure to scroll.

Use Google

If the notification still isn't showing up for some weird reason or you'd have to scroll too far down to find it, there's a rather-clumsy workaround using Google. You can instruct Google to search Instagram's website by typing, "site:instagram.com" and including your username in quotation marks. The biggest downside of this method is that it pulls up posts you've made too, so you'll probably have dozens of pages to sort through. If you're desperate for a solution though, it's an option.

View The Tagged Photo Section On Your Profile

Last but not least, viewing your tagged photos on your actual Instagram profile is the easiest way to see all of the posts you've been tagged in since joining Instagram. Just to be clear though, any comments you were mentioned in won't show up here — it's just the photos. You simply tap the icon with the person outline in the middle of your profile, and you're all set. From there, you even have the ability to untag yourself in photos — so if someone posts something you don't like, it'll disappear from your tagged photos section altogether.