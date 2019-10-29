How To See Your Old Instagram Bios

One of the truest tweets that ever tweeted was when someone said that hell is just when they make you hang out with yourself from four years ago. It's too horrible of a thought to even imagine. But if you're morbidly curious about what it would be like to hang out with the old you, you can now get a little slice of the action. PopSugar has found a way for you to see your old Instagram bios and it's... well, it's as bad as you expect. We have reached peak cringe.

Seriously, whether you went in on the song lyrics, posted some truly emo passive-aggressive hints at your crush, or spoke only in emojis, you can now relive all of the horrors of your youth. In fact, all you need to do is to explore your profile settings a little bit and you can unearth a world of embarrassment. Go into your "Profile Settings," then click on the "Security" option (in my desktop version, it showed up as "Privacy and Security"). Then, choose "Access Data."

And there, that's where the treasure is. You can click "Former bio texts" to see every version of your bio that's existed to date. You can also click on "Former usernames," "Former full names," and "Former links in bio." Basically, you can relive it all — even the things you wish you could forget. Some folks have been tweeting about their experiences and they seem to be just as embarrassed as you would expect them to be.

Author's Own

All I can say is, I'm so glad they haven't found a way to retrieve all of my old AOL Instant Messenger bios and away messages, because that would truly be the saddest of the sad. But I am old. For a generation who grew up on Instagram, this is as close to some dark home truths are you can get.

There's a lot more to Instagram than just posting photos — and stalking your celebrity crushes. If you know how to use the app, you can see if someone follows you on Instagram, you can download videos from Instagram, and now, they've taken your connections one step further. The company recently released Threads on Instagram, which allows you to connect with your closest friends through messaging groups.

“Over the last few years, we've introduced new ways to visually share your experiences on Instagram and connect with people you care about,” a press release from Instagram stated. “With Threads, we’re excited to give people a new way to connect with close friends, in a dedicated, private space.”

Seriously, Insta really is trying to dominate your communication channels — and some people who live on the app might be all for it. But let accessing your old bios serve as an important reminder, because the internet never forgets. All of your emojis, all of your song lyrics quotes, all of your fitspo — there's always a chance it can come back to rear its ugly head again and remind you just how cringe-worthy you were four years ago. It's a fate we all must face. The Insta gods demand it.