It’s the most wonderful time of the year! It’s the time Spotify releases its End-of-Year Wrapped playlists. But in addition to letting you see your top Spotify songs of 2019, the platform also launched a Decade Wrapped playlist that shows which songs you played on repeat throughout the 2010s. It is essentially a personalized, aural nostalgia fest.

As per usual, your 2019 Wrapped playlist will include the songs, albums, artists, and podcasts you enjoyed throughout 2019. Additionally, your Wrapped Playlist will include the artists you streamed the most throughout the decade on Spotify. “Spotify Premium users will even get to go a little deeper,” Spotify notes in a blog post, “with access to additional personalized data stories and insights about their year in listening that includes the number of artists they discovered and the top artist they discovered this year.” Regardless of whether you have a Premium account or a free account, you’ll be able to access both your 2019 Wrapped Playlist and your Decade Wrapped playlist.

Here’s how:

Step 1: Go to https://spotify.com/wrapped

Step 2: Sign in to your Spotify account.

Step 3: Enjoy!

That’s it. That’s all the steps. That page takes you to a slideshow of all the songs, artists, albums, and podcasts you’ve loved in 2019 and throughout the entire ‘10s. Prepare your tissues and dancing shoes accordingly.

Spotify

In the Spotify app, you’ll be able to access your 2019 Wrapped and Decade Wrapped playlists just as easily. Just go to Browse > Genre and Moods and you should see your Wrapped 2019 playlists at the top. You’ll also be able to access your personalized playlists in the “Made For You” of Your Spotify Library.

If you want to see how your lists stack up with Spotify users overall, you can do that, too. In addition to your own top Spotify songs and most-streamed artists, you can check out Spotify’s Top Tracks of 2019 and Spotify’s Most Streamed Songs of the Decade. If your playlists seemed to be an auditory homage to Drake, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Shawn Mendes, you are far from alone. “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish’s “bad guy,” Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” and “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande all topped the list of songs we collectively had on repeat this year.

Perhaps to no one’s surprise, Drake took the top of the “Decade” list with “One Dance” being the most-streamed song of Spotify through the entire 2010s. If you, too, have had it on your “going out” playlist since 2016, you seem to be in good company.

Spotify

Last year, Spotify released its most streamed songs of all time—“all-time” meaning since the platform launched in 2016. Unsurprisingly, many of the most popular songs are those that have been released in recent years. “Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran, “One Dance” by Drake, “Closer” by The Chainsmokers and Halsey, “Rockstar” by Post Malone (feat. 21 Savage), and “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran all made the top five.

Our collective tastes have changed as much as you may expect while also staying semi-consistent. We seem to be in a 10-year Drake phase while still enjoying zeitgeist-y artists like Lil Nas X. Happy listening!