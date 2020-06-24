Can you count the number of times you've seen a product in an Instagram post and wanted to buy it directly on the company's feed or stories? Now, thanks to a collaboration between Sephora and Instagram, you can do exactly that. Starting June 24, Instagram users can access Sephora's new digital store front on their Instagram account and purchase featured products without ever leaving the app. Shopping for your beauty faves just got a lot easier.

When an Instagram post has a product you can purchase in it, you'll see a little shopping-bag icon at the top right of the post in the feed. Once you click on the post, a tab labeled "In This Photo" will pop up, listing every item seen in the photo, as well as its retail price. Instead of going to Sephora's site and searching for the item, you can simply tap the item, add it to your bag, and purchase it right then and there — without ever closing out your Instagram app. Instagram's 20 million followers are going to have a ball with this one.

Prior to the implementation of the digital store front, Instagram users could tap on a Sephora post to see details about featured products. Clicking on these details would take them to Sephora site, where they could browse the company's beauty products and purchase them off the site. But by utilizing Instagram's new Shop feature, there are fewer steps between you and that new Tatcha lip mask.

Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle

Sephora's digital store front will allow beauty fanatics to purchase from over 80 of its top brands, including Fenty Beauty, Drunk Elephant, Milk Makeup, Makeup Up For Ever, and even the Sephora Collection. Older Sephora posts are new updated with the feature as well. So if you still have that old post with Virtue hair products saved in your Collection, you can go back now and buy it using the app.

Sephora is starting to reopen stores around the country, but due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in some states, it's understandable if you don't feel totally safe going out for a makeup run yet. With this new digital store front, you can do all your Sephora shopping right on Instagram. And even when it's safer to go outside, you can still continue to shop on Instagram when you don't feel like shopping IRL.

Sephora's new digital store front comes shortly after the beauty retailer announced it would be taking the 15 Percent Pledge — a promise to designate 15% of its shelf space to products by Black-owned businesses.