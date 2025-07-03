Olivia Rodrigo is to Gen Z what Avril Lavigne was to Millennials. Her music is equal parts punk and pop, and her style reflects this — hence why you’ll often find the “drivers license” singer rocking leather, corseted tops, and knee-high boots with a coquette twist.

The 22-year-old also carries this edgy-yet-sweet vibe into her hair and makeup choices. Typically, she keeps her long, dark strands effortlessly flowing down her back — a casual look she pairs with either glittery shadow, a vampy red lip, or a sharp cat eye. Continuing with this MO, Rodrigo tends to wear either black or red nail polish, aka the two signature shades of your middle school emo phase.

But at a recent outing, the “vampire” songstress opted for a seemingly off-brand manicure — one in a color that sits squarely on the clean-girl side of the spectrum.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Clean Girl” Nails

While attending a Wimbledon match in England with boyfriend Louis Partridge on July 2, Rodrigo sported pale pink nails. On her skin tone, the subtle shade straddles the line between a pastel and a neutral — and fully lands in “clean girl” manicure territory. Worn on her short, slightly rounded nails, the soft hue felt even more sophisticated.

Getty Images/Karwai Tang / Contributor

Of course, this nail polish choice is a far cry from the angsty chipped black nails she’s rocked before. It’s decidedly subdued, elegant, and minimalist. It looks a lot like OPI’s popular Bubble Bath shade, the go-to hue for neutral nail devotees.

Getty Images/Mike Egerton - PA Images / Contributor

The singer kept the rest of her look just as chic with a red gingham print button-up collared dress, which she accessorized with small red sunglasses and a bright red bag. She wore her hair down with a middle part, and rocked minimal makeup save for a pink lip.

The Pink Mani Movement

Pink nails, while always a classic choice, are having quite a moment. In March, both Kylie Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian flaunted pastel French manicures in a bubblegum shade. Nail queen Hailey Bieber also joined the club when she went with a pink variation on her iconic glazed donut look this spring.

As of late, sheer, barely-there pink has been spotted on countless celebs. Besides Rodrigo, the equally pop-meets-party-girl Charli XCX regularly steps out wearing the subtle shade — specifically Sheer Fantasy from Essie, according to her nail artist Stephanie Stone.

Proof that pink can be both soft girl and edgy.