One of the great mysteries of our time concerns precisely how Barbie managed to become a homeowner at such a young age. However she did it, though, she’s now sharing fruits of her fictional labor with us in a very real way: You can now legit spend the night in Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse via Airbnb. What with everything else Barbie has done in her lifetime, naturally she’d choose to add Airbnb host to her resume eventually. There’s a catch, though: The Dreamhouse will only be available for one stay at a very specific time. Barbie can only give up her house for so long, you know?

The Malibu Dreamhouse arrives on Airbnb in honor of Barbie’s 60th anniversary. (The doll, whose full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, was officially “born” on March 9, 1959). Located in Malibu, California of course — it wouldn’t be the Malibu Dreamhouse if it were anywhere else — the real-life recreation of the doll’s luxury abode sees Barbie opening up the doors of her “favorite place to call home” to one lucky guest and up to three friends for a two-night stay at $60 per night between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29. The house is “full of inspiration, like pictures of the 200+ careers I’ve had and the role models in my life,” Ms. Roberts notes in the listing, so I hope it inspires you to remember that you can be anything!”

Like the current version of the Barbie Dreamhouse playset, the real-life Dreamhouse is all clean lines and a white-and-pink color palette. It spans three floors, with ocean views throughout and plenty of open hangout space. You’ll also have access to two bedrooms, a walk-in closet full of the various wardrobe accoutrements of Barbie’s many careers, a bathroom with a gorgeous-looking soaking tub, a “hobby room,” a fully-stocked kitchen, an outdoor dining area, a “meditation terrace,” a sports court, and an infinity pool.

Barbie has also arranged for tons of entertainment for you: “Even though I’ll be out of town,” she writes, “some of my friends will swing by to inspire and teach you new things.” And this is where everything truly goes to 11: Barbie’s friends include Olympic fencing champ Ibtihaj Muhammad, pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, and renowned chef Gina Clarke-Helm. According to a press release about the listing, Muhammad will provide one-on-one fencing lessons; Meyers will take guests on a tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center; Atkin will get your hair all glammed up; and Clarke-Helm will give you a gourmet cooking lesson.

I know the Barbie brand has its issues, but I do appreciate the emphasis here on options. It’s not fencing or fashion and beauty; it’s fencing and fashion and beauty. And everything else, for that matter. We don’t have to pick just one or the other; we’re allowed to be interested in all of these things. Or in some, but not others. Or in none at all. The fact that we’re able to choose what’s best for us is what matters. And along those lines, it’s also worth noting that in honor of the occasion, Airbnb will make a donation to one of the charities involved in the Barbie Dream Gap Project. Launched earlier in 2019 in response to research showing that, at ages as young five, kids have already begun internalizing societal messages that girls are less capable or smart than boys, the initiative’s goal is to provide girls “the resources and support they need to continue believing in themselves.”

The catch, though, is that the Malibu Dreamhouse will only be open for one, two-night stay between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29. The chance to book it will open up on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET — so, uh, you might want to set a calendar reminder for yourself. I wouldn’t be surprised if the listing got snapped up within the first five seconds of availability. Keep an eye on Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse listing on Airbnb if you want to give it a shot. Good luck!