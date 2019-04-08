Coachella is easily one of the greatest music festivals of all time, however, depending upon where you are in the world, it can be difficult (if not downright impossible) for many to witness the experience live. But thanks to the power of the internet, you'll be able to watch all of your favorite artists perform without having to leave the comfort of your living room. So where can you stream Coachella 2019? One again, the concert series is partnering with YouTube for the ninth year in a row to help stream the two-weekend event, allowing music lovers all over the world to enjoy everything the festival has to offer.

The first weekend kicks off on Friday, April 12 and lasts through Sunday, April 14. But for those at home who want to get in on the action, all you need to do is tune into Coachella’s YouTube Channel on any screen (this includes your computer, cell phone, and television) or within the YouTube Music app. A press release obtained by Bustle, goes on to explain the streaming process as follows:

"Fans tuning in will have their choice of three live stream feeds with different artists performing simultaneously. Programming starts at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 12, and runs through the weekend. To ensure you don’t miss your favorite performance, personalized viewing schedules can be created and live stream channels will automatically change to artists selected by fans."

However, the fun doesn't just stop there. Additionally, there will be a “First-Ever Weekend 2 Coachella Curated Live Stream" taking place on the second weekend from April 19-21, hosted by YouTube Music. As per the press release, this event, titled Coachella Curated, will feature a “carefully curated live stream” that takes “a deep dive into the festival experience and deliver fans a slate of original content — encore and live performances, artist commentary, mini-docs, animated adventures and more — to accompany the best bits of live music and in-studio interviews with Coachella performers."

But for those who'd rather immerse themselves in a concert-like setting, YouTube is allowing New Yorkers to take their streaming experience to the next level. For the first time in history, YouTube will broadcast a live-stream of BLACKPINK’s performance from New York City’s iconic big screen in Times Square. So if you're in the city and want to jam out to some incredible tunes in the heart of Manhattan, this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Other musicians scheduled to perform at Coachella this year include Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, Janelle Monae, CHVRCHES, Khalid, Zedd, Kid Cudi, Solange, Rosalía, SOPHIE, Mac DeMarco, Idris Elba, Jon Hopkins, Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Let’s Eat Grandma, Bad Bunny, Sheck Wes, Gesaffelstein Bassnectar, Wiz Khalifa, Kacey Musgraves, Maggie Rogers, Gucci Gang, and many more.

If you're able to go to Coachella in person then that's amazing, but for those who are unable to take time off of work or find it to be a little too pricey, these streaming solutions should prove to be a great alternative.