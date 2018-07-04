What does Macy's do when they're not planning and executing their annual Thanksgiving Day Parade? Well, besides being a major department store chain, they also throw New York City's definitive firework show on the Fourth of July. Those not in New York but want to catch the show can stream the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular online. While 2018 may not really put you in the mood for celebrating America, that doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with indulging in the cathartic beauty of a firework show — not to mention an impressive lineup of musical performances. So even if you're not in front of a TV, you can still get in on the fun.

The Fireworks Spectacular is going to be airing on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET on July 4, but those looking to stream the celebration will have to go to the NBC Live website or watch it on NBC's official app. However, both methods require viewers to have a cable subscription with a recognized TV provider. In lieu of a cable subscription, hopeful viewers can use services like Hulu Live or Sling TV, which allow users to stream network channels without going through a cable package. If it's your first time using any of these streaming methods, be sure to give yourself some time to get things set up so you don't risk missing any of the festivities.

The event will culminate in a 25-minutes display, which Macy's promises will feature 3000 individual firework shells and effects including 20 brand new ones, lights going to a height of 1000 ft, and 25 different colors of explosions throughout the evening. However, leading up to the grand finale, the show will feature multiple musical acts to hype up the crowd in New York, as well as audiences watching at home, for the light-filled night sky. With can't-miss pop acts starting at 8 p.m., you'll want to be seated on your couch early to catch these major acts.

Kelly Clarkson

Who better to perform at a Fourth of July celebration than the original American Idol herself? Kelly Clarkson will be singing at the ceremony, likely hits from her most recent album Meaning Of Life. While she'll be showcasing her stint as a coach on The Voice as well as her newest material, it'd be such a missed opportunity for Clarkson to not perform her 2003 single "Miss Independent" on Independence Day.

Ricky Martin

While Ricky Martin's most notable media contribution in 2018 arguably came in the form of an acting role in American Crime Story, he'll be getting behind the mic for the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular. Martin's visibility as a pop star in America isn't as widespread as it was in the "Livin' La Vida Loca" days, the Spectacular is a great opportunity to give viewers a taste of what his music sounds like today.

Keith Urban & Blake Shelton

Country is one of the most American of music genres, and the genre will be well represented at the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular. Country superstar Keith Urban (an Aussie, granted) will be rocking the festival, as well as Clarkson's The Voice castmate Blake Shelton, all before the fireworks display takes over the programming for the evening.

With an all-star lineup of musicians and possibly the most impressive fireworks show in the entire country, the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is the holiday special not to be missed. Whether you're streaming on your phone or screening it on your TV for your friends and family, the Spectacular is a celebration that doesn't require you to leave your house.