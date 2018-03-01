With the Oscars coming up this Sunday, Mar. 4, it's time to get hyped about all the couture fashion that will be milling about on the red carpet. Even if you're not into award shows or don't much care who wins what, the red carpet fashion is always a treat to watch. It's fun to put on your sweats, make a couple of cocktails, and spend an hour or two watching your favorite actors done up to the nines and sporting the season's hottest designers. Which is why it's important to know how to stream the 2018 Oscars red carpet. There's too much fashion goodness on the line to miss.

While the the awards ceremony starts at 8:00 EST/ 5:00 PST, the red carpet begins an hour and a half prior, at 6:30 EST/ 3:30 PST. So mark your clocks.

For those who can't watch it live on TV on ABC, the easiest way to view it is to live stream it through ABC Go, or through the ABC app. Make sure you download the apps beforehand and create accounts, so you don't have to race through the steps five minutes before showtime. There are two catches with this option, though. You'll need to prove you're a paying cable subscriber or that you use a streaming service, so it's not exactly "free" in that sense. But maybe one of your friends have cable and will let you use their account. It's also only available to live stream in a handful of US markets, specifically in: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco.

You can also catch it on Hulu with Live TV if you have a subscription, as well as on YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, and Playstation Vue, which are all subscription-based services.

As for people who don't have cable, aren't signed up to any of the above subscription services, and don't have friends who are signed up either, there is the Oscars.go.com live-stream. You have options!

Now that you have your bases covered on how to stream the Oscars red carpet, it's time to daydream and speculate about what our favorite actors will be wearing. Each year they obviously wear different styles, colors, and designers, but in order to get ourselves excited over what's to come this weekend, below are some of the best red carpet looks from 2017.

Brie Larson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dressed in an Oscar de la Renta gown that looks like living art, this black dress does anything but fold into the background. With a razor sharp sweetheart neckline and structured ruffles that cascade into a train, this was one the most memorable looks of the season.

Priyanka Chopra

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dressed in a structured and geometric column gown from Ralph & Russo, what made this such a stand-out piece from last year were the two slits running down the sides of her neckline, making the top half of her dress look like a cut-out.

Janelle Monae

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's been a whole year and the fashion world is still buzzing about Janelle Monae's Elie Saab Couture gown. Dressed up in sheer paneling, a queen-like skirt silhouette, and donning a crown of gold leaves, Monae is the monarch we don't deserve.

Jessica Biel

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Biel came dressed in head to toe gold with a Kaufman Franco gown, guilding herself for the big night.

Taraji P. Henson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson always brings it on any red carpet, treating us to a parade of fabulous dresses that run across all sorts of styles, from sexy to couture to Old Hollywood to modern and sleek. Last year she decided to go classy with a deadly twist, donning an Alberta Ferretti midnight blue velvet gown and a choker of diamonds.

It's exciting to wonder what the Oscars' red carpet will have in store for us this year! Stream it and you'll be able to see.