Hollywood's annual Awards Season is winding down, with the most anticipated event being the 2018 Academy Awards and red carpet. Who will win the coveted Oscar gold and what will they be wearing while accepting their statues is the one-two punch that the makes Oscars so thrilling.

The 90th Annual Academy Awards are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. The ceremony airs on ABC, in addition to a live broadcast on ABC.com and the ABC app. So there are plenty of options for consuming the actual awards ceremony on TV or via your laptop, tablet, or phone.

But what about the fashion? The 2018 Oscars red carpet pre-show on ABC begins at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST.

If you prefer to watch E!’s comprehensive coverage of the clothes, you can tune into the network at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST. You can watch on your TV or you can enjoy additional 360 coverage by downloading the E! News app and absorb all the sartorial action on your mobile device.

If you have an insatiable jones for even more red carpet coverage and want to make it an all-day affair, E! will indulge your passion with its "Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards" special, which airs at 1 p.m. EST/ 10 a.m. PST.

There is another fashion program you may want to catch. The live, PEOPLE x Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet pre-show kicks off at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST. It's an hour-and-a-half of coverage provided by the pop culture lovers at those publications. The show will broadcast live via PEOPLE and EW's streaming network, PeopleTV, in partnership with Twitter. The show also can be streamed from PEOPLE.com, EW.com, InStyle.com, Time.com, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.

You have a lot of options when it comes to red carpet watching!

If you are a serious fashion fiend, you can also keep your eyes fixed to the Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat feeds of your fave nominated or presenting celebs. They often post images while getting their makeup did or during fittings for their gowns.

Those behind-the-scenes sneak peeks not only invite fans into an A-lister's world during an incredibly special time. They prove the power of social media.

Of course the world will be watching to see how Hollywood continues to honor the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements. Rumor has it the producers want to narrow the focus to the films at the ceremony. However, at the Golden Globes, which took place at the top of the awards season, celebs wore all black on the red carpet. It was an outward display of solidarity and support for survivors of sexual abuse as well as for equality for all. Many stars wore the metal Time’s Up pins with their ensembles.

At the Grammys, the music industry displayed its unity and its backing of Time’s Up with white roses. Some artists carried their flowers. Some fastened them to their ensembles or wore them as corsages or wristlets.

The Oscars are arguably the biggest red carpet ceremony of the awards season. While they put a period on the end of seasonal sentence, it is just the beginning for Time's Up.

Be sure and tune in to the red carpet to see what nominees like Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Timothee Chalet, Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Mary J. Blige, Laurie Metcalfe, Octavia Spencer, and Leslie Manville will wear.

Presenters include Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Laura Dern, Armie Hammer, Eva Marie Saint, Gina Rodriguez, and Zendaya. They will all be dressed in dazzling designs.

There is an infinite amount of stylishness on the horizon on Sunday night. You might want to take a moment to devise your Oscar red carpet game plan now, since you have plenty of choices regarding how and when to watch! You won't want to miss a minute of the fashions.