The best way to kick off summer has always been the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which airs Monday June 17 at 9 p.m. ET. It used to just be the movie awards, but with so much good television out there these days, the network has combined the two. And for good cause — this means that your small screen faves like the cast of Schitts Creek and Vanderpump Rules will be mingling with the biggest movie stars of the year. However, if you're not so much into cable these days, you may be trying to figure out how to stream the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, so you don't miss out on a single exciting moment. And rest assured, this night is going to be one you won't soon forget.

Thankfully, MTV is usually very helpful in this arena, although you're going to need a cable login. You can live-stream the entire show on the network's website, but you'll have to pick a cable provider or opt in for a one-time 24 hour free viewing pass. You can also watch on the MTV Roku or Apple TV app, or get Philo or Sling TV (both have free trial periods) to stream the the awards so that you don't miss any of the night's big winners. And there will be a lot of them.

Game of Thrones has been nominated for four awards this year, so even though the series itself may have come to an end, this is the perfect way to keep its memory alive and honor all of the characters you've come to love for all of these years. RGB and Avengers: Endgame received four nods apiece as well, so to say that the competition is fierce would be an understatement.

Additionally, there will be several A-list stars receiving special tributes this year. Jada Pinkett Smith will be receiving the Trailblazer Award, which “recognizes game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment,” according to the description on Entertainment Weekly. Tiffany Haddish will be presenting the award and Amy Doyle, who serves as the general manager of MTV, VH1, CMT, and Logo, told EW how pleased she is to see the Girls Trip star receive such an honor. “Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout,” said Doyle. “She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo, and we are thrilled to present her with this year’s Trailblazer Award.” Former recipients include Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum, and Lena Waithe.

Meanwhile, The Rock will be receiving this year's Generation Award, which celebrates actors who have made outstanding achievements in the entertainment industry to the point of becoming a household name. Given how many films The Rock has been in these days, this seems like a pretty fitting honor. Zachary Levi will serve as the host of the evening, which is equally fitting considering he himself has had a big year of achievements, including starring in Shazam and having a prominent role during Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Suffice it to say, this is definitely one awards show you won't want to miss out on. And thanks to the MTV live-stream availability, you won't have to.