Awards season continues on Sunday, Aug. 11 with the Teen Choice Awards airing live from Hermosa Beach, California. The two-hour ceremony honors the biggest TV shows, movies, music, and more — and its all voted on by the Teen Choice Awards audience. The show is already slated to have some major celeb appearances and A-list performances, so if you want to stream the 2019 Teen Choice Awards online for free, this guide will help you do just that.

First of all, you need to know when to watch. The show airs on Fox from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 11. Entertainment Tonight is also broadcasting red carpet coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch that on the ET Live website or ET Live app. As for the ceremony itself, you can obviously watch on Fox if you have a cable equipped TV. But if you want to watch on your computer, mobile device, or a TV app, one way you can do that is using the Fox Now app or Fox live TV site. You do need a cable login for those, so maybe a friend or relative would be willing to lend you theirs.

There are some other non-cable ways to watch the ceremony, though. You could sign up for a seven-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV. That allows you to view Fox in real time to watch the show play out. You can do the same on YouTube TV for a 14-day free trial or on FuboTV for seven free days. Those are all your best bets for watching the show play out live. You can also follow along on the Teen Choice Awards Twitter account for what will likely be live updates about winners and performances.

And the potential winners and confirmed performance list is quite exciting. According to TV Line, Riverdale has seven nominations, the most of any TV show. So maybe a cast member or two will show up to potentially accept an award. Fingers crossed for a Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse appearance? On the movie side of things, The Hollywood Reporter said that Avengers: Endgame leads the pack with nine nominations, so one or two of the stars may show up at the ceremony. As for music, THR said that Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," got five nominations. Plus, Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers are getting honored at the ceremony.

As far as performances go, E! Online reported that Bazzi, One Republic, Blanco Brown, and the ceremony's first ever K-pop group MONSTA X are all taking the stage. E! Online also reported that the ceremony will be hosted by Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and YouTuber David Dobrik. The host choices are a mix of the mainstream and the online — which is sort of what will also happen if you stream the show online. It's 2019 and you can watch TV on your phones on the go with free trials of live TV apps. What a world.