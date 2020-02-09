The award show season is coming to an end with the Oscars, airing Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET. If you want to watch "Hollywood's biggest night" but you cut the cable cord long ago in this digital age, there are several ways you can stream the 2020 Oscars for free online. Yes, even the pre-show red carpet is available for streaming.

While the ceremony itself kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, the red carpet begins on E! at 5 p.m. ET through 7:30 p.m. ET. If you have a cable login from a friend or parent, you can watch that on NBC's live E! site. Cable login info will also get you access to the official ABC live site to watch the awards ceremony. However, you don't need a cable login to watch in other ways.

The Oscars Twitter account is hosting a free live pre-show beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. According to Variety, that red carpet show will feature interviews with celebs and behind-the-scenes moments. Fans can even ask questions in real time of the stars in attendance using the hashtag #OscarsAllAccess. "The award season conversation lives on Twitter and through this partnership we are able to give fans an all-access pass to the best content during one of the biggest nights in entertainment," Sarah Rosen, head of U.S. entertainment partnerships at Twitter, told Variety.

Other ways to watch both the red carpet and the show itself include getting free trials to a number of live TV sites. Sign up here for a free one week trial of Hulu + Live TV. Or try a week trial of AT&T TV Now. YouTube TV offers a free two week trial that you can use to watch on Sunday and beyond.

Once you find a way to watch the ceremony, here are some things you can expect to see.

A-List Performances

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

Among those selected to perform on Sunday are Sir Elton John, Idina Menzel, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, and Grammy-award winner Billie Eilish.

Celebrity Presenters

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There's a long list of presenters lined up for the Oscars to offset the fact that there's no host. Among them are Mindy Kaling, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hanks, and more.

So Many Awards To Hand Out

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There are nine movies up for Best Picture, and a ton of A-list celebs nominated across all the categories. It's possible that Leonardo DiCaprio will win his second Oscar for Best Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Also up for consideration in Best Supporting Actor are Tom Hanks and Brad Pitt. Over in Best Actress there's Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, and more. And Best Supporting Actress boasts Laura Dern and Margot Robbie, among others.

There Will Be A Kobe Bryant Tribute

Chris Elise/National Basketball Association/Getty Images

In 2018, Kobe Bryant won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for writing and narrating Dear Basketball. To pay tribute to him after his tragic death last month, the Oscars will include the NBA star in their traditional In Memoriam segment, according to the Los Angeles Times.

If you choose to tune in on Sunday night, there are so many ways to do so. No cable needed.